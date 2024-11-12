Will Pakistan Pull Out of Champions Trophy?

IMAGE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has dismissed the possibility of a 'hybrid model' Champions Trophy tournament. Photograph: Champions Trophy/X

Pakistan may consider withdrawing from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy if hosting rights are taken away due to India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan, reports the Dawn newspaper.

According to an official statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board , the PCB received confirmation from the International Cricket Council that the Board of Control for Cricket in India formally notified the ICC of its decision not to send the Indin team to Pakistan for the tournament. The PCB has since referred the matter to Pakistan's government for guidance.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi -- who is also Pakistan's interior minister -- has dismissed the possibility of a 'hybrid model', under which India would play at a neutral venue while the rest of the tournament is held in Pakistan.

In response, the ICC may consider moving the entire event to another location.

'In such a case, one of the options the government is mulling is that of asking the PCB to ensure Pakistan don't participate in the Champions Trophy,' a source told Dawn, adding that the federal government was looking at the issue 'seriously'.

An insider told Dawn that there is serious deliberation within the federal government about boycotting matches against India in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events until diplomatic issues between the two nations are resolved.

Relations between India and Pakistan have remained tense, impacting bilateral cricket since their last series in 2012.

Although Pakistan recently visited India for the ODI World Cup, it raised hopes for India to reciprocate by participating in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, scheduled to take place across Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi from February 19 to March 9.

In last year's Asia Cup, India's refusal to play in Pakistan led to a 'hybrid model' where India's games were held in Sri Lanka, while Pakistan hosted only a few matches. This compromise, however, may not be repeated.