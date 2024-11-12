Fit-again Shami set for comeback in Ranji Trophy

Mohammed Shami will make his long-awaited comeback to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy.
Shami will play for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group
C match against Madhya Pradesh, starting in Indore on Wednesday.
The fast bowler is making a comeback after an injury lay-off spanning nearly a year. He last featured for India in the World Cup against Australia in Ahmedabad last November.
The 34-year-old last played in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia and has since been sidelined due to an ankle injury for which he underwent surgery earlier this year.