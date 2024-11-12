News
Fit-again Shami set for comeback in Ranji Trophy

Fit-again Shami set for comeback in Ranji Trophy

Source: PTI
November 12, 2024 13:40 IST
Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami is making a comeback after an injury lay-off spanning nearly a year. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami will make his long-awaited comeback to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy.

Shami will play for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group

C match against Madhya Pradesh, starting in Indore on Wednesday.

The fast bowler is making a comeback after an injury lay-off spanning nearly a year. He last featured for India in the World Cup against Australia in Ahmedabad last November.

 

The 34-year-old last played in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia and has since been sidelined due to an ankle injury for which he underwent surgery earlier this year.

Source: PTI
Will Dhruv Jurel steal the spotlight from Pant?
Fiery Perth pitch awaits Team India
Aus Papers Celebrate Kohli In Hindi...
Should You Avoid High-Cost Funds?
China tops MSCI Emerging Market IMI index
Why The Pardesi Girl Quit The Movies
Centurion showdown: Can India bounce back against SA?
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

Centurion showdown: Can India bounce back against SA?
Will Pak Pull Out of Champions Trophy?
