Fit-again Shami set for comeback in Ranji Trophy

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami is making a comeback after an injury lay-off spanning nearly a year. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami will make his long-awaited comeback to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy.



Shami will play for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group

C match against Madhya Pradesh, starting in Indore on Wednesday.The fast bowler is making a comeback after an injury lay-off spanning nearly a year. He last featured for India in the World Cup against Australia in Ahmedabad last November.

