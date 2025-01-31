HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man City vs Real Madrid: Champions League Showdown

January 31, 2025

Defending champions Real Madrid will play 2023 winners Manchester City in a blockbuster Champions League knockout phase playoff tie after the two teams were pitted against each other in the draw held in Nyon on Friday.

 

Both Real and City failed to advance automatically to the last 16 as one of the top eight sides after they finished 11th and 22nd, respectively, in the new league-phase format.

Teams that finished ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff to advance to the last 16.

With teams from the same country also allowed to face each other, unlike in previous years, the playoffs will have an all-French tie with Paris St Germain facing Brest.

Juventus and AC Milan avoided each other in the draw, with the two Serie A sides facing Dutch clubs PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord, respectively.

The following is the draw for the Champions League knockout phase playoffs. The top eight sides automatically qualified for the last 16 while the teams that finished ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KNOCKOUT PLAYOFFS DRAW

Club Brugge v Atalanta

Sporting v Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City v Real Madrid

Celtic v Bayern Munich

Juventus v PSV Eindhoven

Feyenoord v AC Milan

Brest v Paris St Germain

AS Monaco v Benfica

*Team mentioned second plays second leg at home

DATES

Playoff first leg: Feb. 11/12

Playoff second leg: Feb. 18/19

Last 16 draw: Feb. 21

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
