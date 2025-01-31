PIX: Kohli disappoints Delhi fans

IMAGE: Delhi fans went berserk when Virat Kohli went out to bat on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match against Railways on Friday. Photograph: X

The moment that the Delhi fans were waiting for finally arrived on Friday morning.

On Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways, the hosts were 70/1 in response to Railways's first-innings total of 241.

But the fall of Yash Dhull early in the day saw the crowd roar in joy in anticipation to watch their local hero Virat Kohli bat.

The nearly 33,000 strong crowd at the Arun Jaitley stadium went berserk when Kohli walked out to bat.

The decibel levels hit 112dB when Kohli walked out to bat.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is bowled all ends up by Railways bowler Himanshu Sangwan. Photograph: Screengrab BCCI Domestic/X

According to sources, there over 32k fans are in attendance at the Kotla just to watch Kohli live in action, while 12 crore were following the live streaming of the match. It is supposedly the highest ever attendance at the stadium, surpassing the number of day 1 from the same match.

Kohli, looked compact in the middle and took a couple of runs.

An over later, after two dots, he hit a four off Himanshu Sangwan. The bowler soon had his revenge when he went through the former Indian captain's defences and sent his stumps cartwheeling.

Kohli was dismissed for just 6 and Delhi struggling at 86 for 3.

That dismissal prompted fans to leave the stadium.