HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Afghan women cricketers find hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women cricketers find hope after Taliban ban

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2025 16:51 IST

x

Afghanistan women cricketers

IMAGE: Hundreds of athletes fled Afghanistan after the Taliban reclaimed power in 2021 and effected sweeping restrictions on women in the country. Photograph: Cricket Australia/X

Afghanistan's exiled women cricketers will be the first beneficiaries of a new refugee fund started by the Marylebone Cricket Club, the MCC said on Friday.

Hundreds of athletes fled Afghanistan after the Taliban reclaimed power in 2021 and effected sweeping restrictions on women in the country.

 

Of the 25 Afghan women contracted by the country's cricket board in 2020, most have settled in Australia and played their first match on Thursday.

The MCC's global refugee cricket fund, which aims to initially raise one million pounds ($1.24 million), is intended for displaced communities such as the Afghan players.

"Cricket has the power to inspire, unite, and empower, and through this initiative, we aim to bring hope and opportunity to those who need it most," MCC secretary Rob Lynch said in a statement.

Afghanistan women cricketers

While Afghanistan has an established men's team and enjoys funding from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the women are unfunded and unsanctioned by the global body despite pleas for support from the players.

The Taliban say they respect women's rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law and local customs and that they are internal matters that should be addressed locally.

The early focus of the refugee fund will be to raise money to provide safe training facilities, educational opportunities, and growth pathways, the MCC, which is responsible for the laws of cricket, said in a statement.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has also lent a helping hand.

"The cricket community must take action, to support the brave Afghan women, and to give hope that cricket can be a sport for any woman or girl," ECB deputy chief executive Clare Connor said.

"We hope the launch of the fund will inspire other cricketing organisations to support this cause, and to unlock cricket's power to unite communities around the globe."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Virat Kohli disappoints Delhi fans
PIX: Virat Kohli disappoints Delhi fans
Who is Himanshu Sangwan?
Who is Himanshu Sangwan?
India-Pak players' on-field friendship irks Moin
India-Pak players' on-field friendship irks Moin
Bumrah, Mandhana bag BCCI top honours
Bumrah, Mandhana bag BCCI top honours
India storm into Women's U19 T20 WC final
India storm into Women's U19 T20 WC final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Art You Have Never Seen Before!

webstory image 2

Office Etiquette: How To Make An Impression

webstory image 3

Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela

VIDEOS

Sledge ride adventures boost winter tourism in Gulmarg1:29

Sledge ride adventures boost winter tourism in Gulmarg

Urfi Javed's red hot look0:51

Urfi Javed's red hot look

'Feel so blessed', Devotees from Austria, Germany share joy on attending Mahakumbh3:49

'Feel so blessed', Devotees from Austria, Germany share...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD