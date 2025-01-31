HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Neymar to return to his roots

Neymar to return to his roots

2 Minutes Read
Share:

January 31, 2025 09:37 IST

Al Hilal's Neymar poses for a picture after winning the Saudi Pro League in May 2024

IMAGE: Al Hilal's Neymar after winning the Saudi Pro League in May 2024. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Brazil forward Neymar will return to his boyhood club Santos from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, he posted on social media on Thursday.

Neymar, 32, joined Al-Hilal from Paris St Germain for a reported 90 million euros ($93.8 million) in 2023 but he managed only seven appearances for them after suffering a serious knee injury.

"Playing football that's what I love the most. My family and friends already know my decision, I'll sign sign the contract with Santos Futebol Clube," Neymar said on a video posted on Instagram.

 

"To be born, live and die for Santos is an honour only a few have... I'm sure only Santos can provide the love I need to prepare for the coming challenges of the next years," he added.

Neymar began his career with Santos in 2009 aged 17, racking up 136 goals and 64 assists in 225 matches to help the club secure their first Copa Libertadores title in nearly 50 years in 2011.

He joined Barcelona in 2013, winning two LaLiga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and the 2015 Champions League.

Neymar has 128 caps and a record 79 goals for his country, surpassing Pele's tally of 77. He was also part of Brazil's gold medal-winning squad at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and helped them finish runners-up to Argentina in the 2021 Copa America.

He moved to PSG from Barca in 2017 for a world-record fee of 222 million euros and won five French league titles with the capital club.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Saudi nightmare over! Neymar parts ways with Al-Hilal
Saudi nightmare over! Neymar parts ways with Al-Hilal
I-League: Dias puts breaks on Dempo's winless run
I-League: Dias puts breaks on Dempo's winless run
Will Mohammedan Sporting's Head Coach return?
Will Mohammedan Sporting's Head Coach return?
CL PIX: Man City survive scare, Real storm through
CL PIX: Man City survive scare, Real storm through
Here's why Pep HATES new Champions League format
Here's why Pep HATES new Champions League format

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How To Keep Your Apple Device Private & Secure

webstory image 2

The Magic Aloe Vera Does For Your Skin And Hair

webstory image 3

Saina Nehwal's Jungle Safari

VIDEOS

'One of the worst tragedies', US citizens express grief over mid-air plane collision6:54

'One of the worst tragedies', US citizens express grief...

Jaishankar calls Trump 'American nationalist,' highlights strong India-US ties3:38

Jaishankar calls Trump 'American nationalist,' highlights...

Raveena Tandon spotted with daughter Rasha Thadani at Mumbai Airport1:16

Raveena Tandon spotted with daughter Rasha Thadani at...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD