Who is Himanshu Sangwan?

IMAGE: Railways seamer Himanshu Sangwan celebrates after dismissing Delhi's Virat Kohli with a peach, on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy match in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

A giant slayer, Railways' pacer Himanshu Sangwan shut down the defeaning noise at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with a peach of a delivery that went through Virat Kohli's defences, having him bowled out for 6, on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways on Friday.

Najafgarh-born Sangwan and his teammates were delirious in joy at the prized wicket but the 29-year-old is known to be a giant slayer in domestic cricket.

Before climbing the cricketing ladder, once a ticket collector at the New Delhi Railway station, he trained at the MRF Pace Fonndation, under Australian great Glenn McGrath.

The 29-year-old right arm seamer from Delhi first announced himself in dramatic fashion back in 2019, he made his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and then made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament the same year.

He made his first class debut later that year in Ranji Trophy with a superb performance at the Wankhede Stadium.

In 23 First Class matches, Sangwan has 77 wickets at an average of 19.9. With three five wicket hauls against his name, his best figures if 6 for 33 came against Mumbai.

Sangwan delivered one of Railways' most memorable wins, taking six wickets to guide his team to a 10-wicket triumph over Mumbai. Among his prized wickets were Indian stalwarts Ajinkya Rahane, and opener Prithvi Shaw.