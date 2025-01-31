India-Pak players' on-field friendship irks Moin

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
January 31, 2025 11:49 IST

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and India captain Virat Kohli are known to show appreciation to each other on and off the field

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and India captain Virat Kohli have been known to show appreciation to each other on and off the field. Photograph: Kind courtesy Babar Azam/X

Former captain and head coach Moin Khan urged Pakistan players not to get friendly with their Indian counterparts on the field as the old rivals are set to meet in the ICC Champions Trophy on February 23 at Dubai.

A tough-as-a-nail player during his career, Moin said the players should respect the opposition but should not cross the professional lines.

"I just don't get it when I watch Pakistan and India matches these days, as Indian players come into the crease our players check their bats, pat them, have a friendly talk,” he said during a podcast hosted by actor Ushna Shah.

 

Moin, who featured in many battles with India on the field, said he was not against having respect for opposition players but being overly friendly with them could result in losing respect.

“Our seniors always told us that when playing against India give no quarter and no need to even talk to them on the field. When you get friendly, they see it as a sign of weakness,” said Moin, who was a wicketkeeper batter of repute.

The 53-year-old said he had immense respect for some of the Indian players of his generation but never showed it on the field.

“Nowadays, our players' behaviour when playing against India is unfathomable to me. Even off the field as professionals you have to have certain boundaries.”

Moin, who once appeared in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL), said even then during matches he told the players to keep away from friendly banter.

“I think our players don't understand this but being too friendly is seen as a sign of weakness on the field and you automatically come under pressure in your performances.”

Moin said not being able to beat India in a World Cup match remained one of the biggest regrets of players from his time.

Moin, who played 69 Tests and 219 ODIs, said Pakistan and India are among the favourites to do well in the Champions Trophy.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
