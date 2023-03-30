Madrid Masters: Srikanth downs Sai Praneeth to enter quarters

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth won in straight games. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles quarter-finals of the Madrid Masters badminton tournament with a straight game win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth in Madrid on Thursday.

World No. 21 Srikanth, seeded fifth, got the better of his 49th ranked compatriot 21-15, 21-12 in a second round match.

However, a tough contest awaits the former world No. 1 as he faces top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan next.

Nishimoto was handed a walkover by France's Arnaud Merkle in their second-round contest.

Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat and Sameer Verma are the other Indian shuttlers in fray in men's singles.