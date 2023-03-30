News
Double blow for RCB ahead of IPL

Double blow for RCB ahead of IPL

Source: PTI
March 30, 2023 10:14 IST
RCB's Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell (extreme right) are doubtful starters for IPL 2023

IMAGE: RCB's Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell (extreme right) are doubtful starters for IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the initial stages of the Indian Premier League beginning in Ahmedabad on Friday.

According to cricket.com.au, Hazlewood is, however, hopeful of playing a part in the latter stages of the T20 tournament.

 

The 32-year-old is currently recovering from an Achilles problem which kept him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

Hazlewood will consult Cricket Australia's medical staff before deciding on his participation in the IPL, the report said.

In another big development, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who missed Australia's final two ODIs against India earlier this month, is also doubtful for RCB's opening game against Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bengaluru as he is yet to recover from a leg injury.

Australia national selector George Bailey said Maxwell, who broke his leg in a freak accident last November, found the comeback to ODI "more demanding than he had expected".

Source: PTI
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

