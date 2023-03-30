Watch Out For Jofra Archer's Batting

IMAGE: Jofra Archer swings his bat during an MI nets session on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Former champions Mumbai Indians don't have a dearth of all-rounders, what with names like Cameron Green, Tilak Verma and Dewald Brevis in the star-studded line-up.

But that ain't stopping one Jofra Archer from taking the guard in the nets.

The English paceman, set to take the responsibility of MI's bowling in the absence of an injured Jasprit Bumrah, was seen attempting a slog sweep in the nets on Wednesday.

MI tweeted a teaser of 'Jofra batting' on their Twitter and here's hoping the training comes in handy when he uses the long handle when MI need it most.

MI open their campaign against RCB in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2.