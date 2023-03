IMAGE: RCB's Virat Kohli at practice on Wednesday. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

Well, look who's back home, folks!

The King is back in his den to enthrall his fans. RCB's main man Virat Kohli was hard at practice at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

'Back home and back to business. On the grind and looking good! #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 @imVkohli', RCB tweeted a picture of their talisman.

Chasing the elusive title, RCB play the season-opener against former champions Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2.