Watch Out For These Amazing Cricketers!

With an upgrade in rule changes and players shuffling from one franchise to the other, along with a few debuts, IPL 2023 is set to get fans' pulse racing again.

Overseas stars likely to make a difference to their IPL teams this season:

Sam Curran

Curran is an asset in any team and it was no surprise that Punjab Kings broke the bank to sign the England all-rounder for 18.50 crores (Rs 185 million) at the auction in December, making him the most expensive buy in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Punjab have not had the best run in the IPL and Curran's presence may just give them the lift they need to go after the elusive trophy.

He was the Player of the Tournament at the ICC T20 World Cup last year and Punjab coach Trevor Bayliss has his hopes resting on the 24-year-old all-rounder's shoulders.

'One of the things that we thought was lacking last year was not able to finish off innings with the bat. That was one of the reasons why we decided to go after a young all-rounder like Sam. He gives us a strength in the middle-order and he is a world class bowler as well,' Bayliss told PTI on Tuesday.

Harry Brook

Brook was signed on by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.25 crore (Rs 132.5 million) at December's IPL auction.

Since his induction into international cricket, Brook has been phenomenal in both Test cricket and white-ball cricket. Brook has notched four centuries and amassed 809 runs in only six Tests.

And since his underwhelming T20 debut against West Indies in early 2022, he has improved by miles, finishing as the highest run-scorer and named Man of the Series in the seven-match T20Is vs Pakistan. He scored 238 runs at a strike rate of 163.0.

His ability to play spin with ease and experience of playing in the Pakistan Premier League will hold him in good stead.

Although the 24-year-old Englishman didn't quite light up the stage in last year's ICC T20 World Cup, SRH fans will be treated to some wonderful, clean, hitting from the Yorkshireman who will be eager to please, mostly in the finisher's role.

Ben Stokes

After leading the Rising Pune Supergiants to their maiden IPL final in 2017, he was brought by Rajasthan Royals a season later.

Stokes's stats are not very flattering with just 920 runs in 43 IPL games with 2 centuries and a strike rate of 134.50.

After the 2021 season, when he was ruled out of the tournament after just one game with a broken finger, he was let go by Rajasthan.

He was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore (Rs 162.5 million) at the auction last December.

CSK have stated that Stokes will play purely as a batter in the early part of this IPL due to a recurring knee injury.

The fighter that he is, Stoksy will hope to do justice to the price tag and his reputation as a world-class cricketer.

Cameron Green

The Australian all-rounder was the second highest hire at the mini-auction, bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore (Rs 175 miillion), MI's most expensive buy in the IPL.

The 23 year old was in good nick in the series against India, but MI can't fully utilise his services till April 13.

Cricket Australia's policy guidelines, shared with IPL franchises, states that Australian pacers are not allowed to bowl from four weeks since the last international assignment.

Green was part of the fourth drawn Test in Ahmedabad, played from March 9 to March 13, making him available only as a batter till April 13.

Matthew Short

Brought on by Punjab Kings as the replacement for injured Jonny Bairstow, Short boasts a strike rate of 136 and is likely to open the batting with Captain Shikhar Dhawan.

Representing the Adelaide Strikers, the 27 year old had a memorable outing last season in the BBL, winning player of the tournament having hit 458 runs at a strike rate of 144.47 and taking 11 scalps.

In-form Short's services is what Punjab need to have their hands on that elusive title.

Donovan Ferreira

The 24 year old posted a few good performances for Titans and Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 League.

An all-rounder, who can also don the gloves when needed, Ferreira will be the X-factor for the Rajasthan Royals.

He has an impressive strike rate of 148 in T20s and his aggressive batting is set to win him fans in the IPL.