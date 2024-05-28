Like These Style Statements At Roland Garros?

The French Open isn't just about blistering backhands and thrilling rallies. It's also a runway for the latest trends in tennis fashion.

From bold colours and symbolic designs to innovative materials and classic elegance, players are showcasing their unique styles on the Parisian clay.

This year's tournament features a vibrant mix of looks.

Let's delve into the fashion statements made by some of the biggest names in tennis, including rising stars and reigning champions.

Marta Kostyuk

IMAGE: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk celebrates winning her first round match against Brazil's Laura Pigossi. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Even before hitting a winning shot, Marta Kostyuk stole the show at the French Open with her stunning green Wilson outfit.

The sleek design turned heads on Court Philippe Chatrier, continuing her successful collaboration with the brand. This isn't the first time Kostyuk and Wilson have impressed with their on-court fashion sense -- their partnership goes beyond performance to celebrate personal style.

Kostyuk's French Open debut wasn't just about looking good. The 18th seed battled hard against Laura Pigossi, overcoming a two-break deficit in the deciding set to win 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4. This victory, lasting over two hours, showcased her fighting spirit on top of her undeniable fashion sense.

Naomi Osaka

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot in her first round match against Lucia Bronzetti of Italy. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Forget matching! Naomi Osaka is stepping onto the court at Roland Garros with a bold statement on her feet: a pair of stunning, mismatched Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1 shoes.

These aren't your average tennis kicks. They are designed with symbolism that reflects Osaka's own personality and heritage.

The right shoe features a fiery red colourway embellished with a golden dragon, representing strength, power, and good luck.

The left shoe contrasts beautifully in a calming royal blue, adorned with delicate golden flowers -- a nod to Osaka's favourite blooms.

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Naomi Osaka/Instagram

The magic doesn't stop there. Both shoes boast intricate details inspired by sashiko, a traditional Japanese hand-stitching technique.

While the shoes themselves are a vibrant explosion of colour and meaning, the rest of the capsule collection offers a more subdued counterpoint.

So, the next time you see Osaka dominating the competition, take a closer look at her footwear. It's more than just a pair of shoes -- it's a powerful statement.

Aryna Sabalenka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nike.com

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is ready to rule the Parisian clay in style! Nike has unveiled its collection for the French Open, and Sabalenka takes center court in a showstopping outfit.

Sabalenka sets the tone for the tournament with the NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress. This dress features a unique 'rust factor' orange, a bold colour inspired by the traditional clay court surface. The fiery orange hue is sure to turn heads as Sabalenka battles for the championship.

While Sabalenka's dress steals the spotlight, Nike's collection offers a wider range of options for athletes. From vibrant yellows and oranges to sleek greys and whites, there's a kit for every player's taste.

Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion, is ready to bloom on Parisian clay in style!

Her official Roland Garros kit, designed by On, the Roger Federer-backed Swiss brand, is a stunning display of color and movement.

Swiatek's outfit features a unique gradient design, blending vibrant purple and soft pink. This eye-catching effect evokes the colors of a Parisian spring, a perfect match for the Roland Garros atmosphere.

While the design is undeniably stylish, functionality remains key. The t-shirt, available in both sleeveless and half-sleeved options, ensures comfort and freedom of movement during intense matches. The plain white skirt provides a timeless base, allowing the gradient top to take centre stage.

Ajla Tomljanovic

IMAGE: A screengrab of Ajla Tomljanovic's outfit.

Ajla Tomljanovic's time at Roland Garros may have been short, but her on-court presence was anything but. The Aussie star turned heads with a stunning geometric print outfit designed by her sponsor, Original Penguin.

This isn't just a player-brand partnership, though. Tomljanovic has become a key part of Penguin's tennis revival. Signed as their first female tennis ambassador in 2022, she's more than just a pretty face.

Tomljanovic plays a crucial role in identifying trends and shaping the brand's tennis apparel direction.

The outfit is a vibrant explosion of colour. A royal blue and white long-sleeved crop top pairs perfectly with Penguin's Flounce Tennis Skort, both featuring pops of hot pink for a playful touch.