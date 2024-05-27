News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Venky Iyer Snubbed Mitch Starc

When Venky Iyer Snubbed Mitch Starc

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 27, 2024 23:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Venkatesh Iyer

Photograph: Kind Courtesy IPL/X
 

Venkatesh Iyer had a lighthearted moment after KKR's IPL victory, jokingly declaring Alyssa Healy, Starc's wife and the Australian women's cricket captain, as his favourite Australian, leaving Starc playfully feigning offence.

Healy joined the KKR camp mid-tournament, and while she couldn't be there for the finals, Venky revealed they spoke beforehand and she sent her best wishes.

'Alyssa is my most favourite Australian right now and not Mitch Starc. He is No. 2,' Venky said with a laugh.

'It's good to have your family around on such a big occasion. Unfortunately, Alyssa had to leave. We spoke with her before the game and she sent across her wishes.'

Starc echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the role families played in the team's success.

Mitchell Starc

'We have got the families out here. The extended staff and rest had messages of support before we left the hotel. We had a lot of them around for the tournament. All of this is because of their support,' Starc said.

Starc credited Healy's arrival for a positive shift in his performance.

'Everything's been better since Alyssa has turned up,' he told Star Sports.

This is evident in Starc's performance. After a sluggish start, he picked up pace during the crucial stages, bagging the Player of the Match awards in Qualifier 1 and the Final.

He finished the season with 17 wickets, a strong showing for the most expensive player in IPL auction history.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
What A Champion's Morning Looks Like...
What A Champion's Morning Looks Like...
SEE: How KKR Celebrated!
SEE: How KKR Celebrated!
SRK Bonds With KKR Mums
SRK Bonds With KKR Mums
Ganguly asks Saha for Bengal return; will he accept?
Ganguly asks Saha for Bengal return; will he accept?
Historic upset! Zverev dethrones Nadal at French Open
Historic upset! Zverev dethrones Nadal at French Open
Promises made in manifestos not corrupt practice: SC
Promises made in manifestos not corrupt practice: SC
French Open: Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round
French Open: Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Iyer Fire Destroys Sunrisers!

Iyer Fire Destroys Sunrisers!

Starc, Russell, Rana Magic Floor SRH

Starc, Russell, Rana Magic Floor SRH

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances