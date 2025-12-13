HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Legends meet! SRK and AbRam's fan moment with Messi

Legends meet! SRK and AbRam's fan moment with Messi

December 13, 2025 16:22 IST

Shah Rukh Khan

IMAGE:  When Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam met Lionel Messi. Photograph and Video: ANI/X

Thousands of fans returned home disappointed in Kolkata on Saturday after failing to catch even a glimpse of Lionel Messi, as chaos erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium following the Argentine great’s brief 22-minute appearance.

What was meant to be a historic celebration turned into scenes of anger and disorder, with fans breaking security protocols amid frustration over ‘less of Messi’ on a much-hyped day.

The unrest overshadowed several high-profile moments during Messi’s short visit to the City of Joy. Earlier in the day, a 70-foot statue of the Argentine football icon was unveiled at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club, an event Messi joined virtually from the Hyatt Regency after arriving in Kolkata at around 2.30 am. Thousands had gathered across venues, hoping to be part of what was billed as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in India.

 

 

While most fans were left disappointed at the stadium, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan did get his moment with the football legend. Shah Rukh, who travelled to Kolkata especially for the event, met Messi at the hotel along with his son AbRam. AbRam was seen clicking pictures with Messi and his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, as the actor looked on, visibly delighted.

The interaction quickly went viral on social media, with fans celebrating the rare ‘legends meet legends’ moment. Shah Rukh, a self-confessed admirer of Messi, appeared to have a fan moment of his own.

