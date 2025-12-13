World's largest Messi statue unveiled in Kolkata

'There is no other statue of Messi this big in the world.'

IMAGE: Built in just 40 days, this is the world's largest Messi statue, honoring the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Photograph: ANI Photo

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi on Saturday virtually unveiled his towering 70-foot statue at Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata.



The event drew massive crowds of fans eager to see the iron sculpture depicting Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy.



Built in just 40 days, this is the world's largest Messi statue, honoring the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.



West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose said Messi and his team had given their consent to the statue and were happy with it.



"We have talked to his manager, and today we will talk to Messi... He gave his consent for the statue and they are also happy...," Bose told ANI.



"We built this statue in 40 days. This is a very big statue, 70 feet in height. There is no other statue of Messi this big in the world. Messi is coming to Kolkata, and there are a lot of fans of Messi."

Messi, who last visited India in 2011 for a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium where Argentina beat Venezuela 1-0, arrived in Kolkata to a hero's welcome on Saturday morning.