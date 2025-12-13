'All The Ministers Surrounded Messi, We Couldn't See Anything'

'Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi. Why did they call us then?'

IMAGE: West Bengal's minister of sports Aroop Biswas with Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Lionel Messi's much-hyped visit to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday lasted 22 minutes, just enough to underline everything that is wrong in Indian football and the state administration's mismanagement.

What was billed as a historic celebration of the game's greatest icon degenerated into a spectacular breakdown of planning, policing and priorities, as angry fans ran riot at the venue after failing to get even a glimpse of their favourite superstar from Argentina.



The chaos was almost ironic.

IMAGE: Riot police is deployed as disappointed fans throw chairs on the field. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Messi's second visit to Kolkata -- part of a four-city India tour with Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi to follow -- came against the backdrop of the Indian football team's alarming slide to 142nd in the latest FIFA rankings, its lowest since October 2016.



Arguably the greatest player of all time, Messi arrived just as the sport in the country hit rock bottom, with the domestic calendar in limbo and governance in disarray, and the events at the Salt Lake Stadium summed it up better than any ranking ever could.



What was meant to be a red-letter day for the City of Joy turned into a nightmare by noon.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi walks on the pitch, surrounded by security. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

About 50,000 spectators, many of whom had paid Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000 -- and in some cases up to Rs 20,000 in the black market -- watched helplessly as a swarm of politicians, VVIPs, security personnel, and assorted hangers more interested in selfies than crowd control surrounded Messi.



The build-up had been electrifying with fans spending sleepless nights to catch his midnight arrival and then making a beeline to the stadium from early morning. The gates were opened at 8am.



Over 50,000 fans packed the stadium, chanting 'Messi, Messi' as former footballers from Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour FC -- all sporting No.10 jerseys -- played a 35-minute exhibition match.

IMAGE: Fans storm on the pitch at the Salt Lake Stadium. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

At 11.30am, the GOAT arrived dressed in black, and stepped out of a white Audi to a thunderous applause, and the stadium literally shook. Messi was flanked by longtime Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and Argentina World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul.



Then it all began to unravel.



Within minutes, Messi was surrounded by a bevy of politicians, police officers, VIPs and their aides, forming a human blockade that ensured the paying public saw everything except Messi.

IMAGE: Fans sit on top of the goal post after Lionel Messi left the stadium. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Messi looked confused and bemused, gamely signing autographs for former players while attempting a slow circuit of the ground. The situation only worsened.



Promoter Satadru Dutta, his voice choking, repeatedly pleaded over the public address system: "Please leave him alone. Please vacate the ground."



The appeals fell on deaf ears as dignitaries continued to pile on, and Messi was virtually camouflaged amid a swarm of bodyguards and officials.

IMAGE: Fans wearing Argentina football jerseys to welcome Lionel Messi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ironically, the easiest way to locate him was by first spotting state sports minister Arup Biswas -- clad in a white kurta-pyjama and Jawahar coat -- whose attire made him visible from afar.



As word spread that the 'Prince of Kolkata' Sourav Ganguly has arrived, tensions escalated further.



Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, waiting outside near the Vivekananda statue, eventually abandoned his plans altogether.



Chief minister Mamata Banerjee who had already started from her residence for the venue had to make a U-turn and change her plans.



Messi was finally escorted out well before his scheduled one-hour stay, leaving the stadium after spending just 22 minutes, and all hell broke loose thereafter.



Angry fans stared with hurling bottles -- banned items in an otherwise sporting venue. It was baffling how they were allowed to enter with these objects, which also included food packets. Chairs were then ripped out and thrown.

IMAGE: Fan displays a tattoo of Lionel Messi on his back at the Salt Lake Stadium. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fibreglass seats lay smashed across the pitch and the synthetic track.



Two canopies erected for Messi and the chief minister's enclosure were torn apart, with attempts even made to set parts of them on fire before police intervened.



Gates were battered, the players' tunnel roof was hammered, and posters torn down.



Some spectators fled clutching broken chairs as trophies of disorder, resembling the political scenes of Bangladesh some months back.



The mayhem continued for nearly 90 minutes.

IMAGE: Fans on the pitch after Lionel Messi left the stadium. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

To their credit, the police showed remarkable restraint, repeatedly pleading with the crowd and resorting only to mild charges in what could easily have spiralled into a stampede.



"This is a complete failure," said Ajay Saha, who came with his 12-year-old son.



"Cold drinks cost Rs 150-200, water was Rs 200, and we didn't even see Messi. We spent a month's salary to watch football, not politicians taking selfies."



Fans said the event was a total scam and stated that they want their "money back."



"Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see anything. He didn't take a single kick or a single penalty. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We couldn't see anything."



"It is very disappointing that after paying such a hefty amount. They had 50 people around him, and we could not even get a glimpse of him for once... He just waved a couple of times, and that's it," said another fan.

"Seeing the utter chaos, the management, the authorities, it was absolutely rubbish. All the people you see here love football. We all wanted to see Messi, but it was a total scam. We want our money back... The management was so bad. It is a black day for Kolkata. Kolkata is known for football, and we love football, we love Argentina, but this experience is absolutely a scam. The ministers were there with their children, and the other people could not see anything... We are very hurt," another fan told ANI.



The scenes inevitably evoked Kolkata's darker sporting memories -- the 1996 cricket World Cup semi-final at Eden Gardens, abandoned amid fires and flying bottles, and the 1980 Kolkata Derby stampede, which claimed 16 lives.



Messi came and left. The GOAT's visit was meant to inspire. Instead, it served as a mirror reflecting a game, and an administration, in profound disarray.