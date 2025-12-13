HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Royal Mess': Messi's Kolkata Tour Sparks Fan Fury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 13, 2025 12:59 IST

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Angry fans hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. Photographs: ANI Photo

Lionel Messi's brief visit to Kolkata descended into chaos as angry fans broke security protocols after failing to catch even a glimpse of the world's most popular footballer during his blink-and-miss 22-minute appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday morning.

What was meant to be a red-letter day for football fans in the City of Joy turned into a virtual nightmare, with "less of Messi" and more of what many described as a "royal mess", as disorder prevailed inside the stadium.

Moments after Messi emerged from the tunnel, the situation spiralled out of control. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had arrived in Kolkata for the special event, along with former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were unable to be part of the programme as the event was cut short amid the chaos.

Lionel Messi

Such was the situation that promoter Shatadru Datta, organiser of the ‘GOAT Tour', along with security personnel, had to whisk Messi away as the Salt Lake Stadium turned into a scene of political one-upmanship, with supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress breaching security and entering the field of play.

Fans, who had paid between Rs 4,500 and Rs 10,000 for tickets to watch the Argentine star, hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control.

 

"Here, a glass of cold drink costs Rs 150–200, yet we couldn't even catch a glimpse of Messi. People have spent a month's salary to see him. I paid Rs 5,000 for the ticket and came with my son to watch Messi not politicians. The police and military personnel were taking selfies, and the management is to blame. There wasn't even drinking water available," an angry fan, Ajay Shah, told PTI.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
