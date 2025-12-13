HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Cancelled our honeymoon to see Messi'

'Cancelled our honeymoon to see Messi'

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 13, 2025 11:24 IST

x
Video: ANI

It was a mega fan frenzy in Kolkata as thousands turned up to catch a glimpse of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who arrived in the city in the early hours on Saturday.

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Fans in the stands ahead of the arrival of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on Saturday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival sent the city into a frenzy. Gate 4 at the international arrivals terminal turned into a roaring sea of chants, flags and flashing phones, with fans sprinting between gates for even a fleeting glimpse of their favourite star.

Messi arrived alongside long-time strike partner Luis Suarez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. Over the next 72 hours, he will zip

across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, meeting chief ministers, corporate leaders, Bollywood celebrities and eventually Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

A newly-married couple, among the many fans gathered outside the Salt Lake Stadium, revealed that they cancelled their honeymoon to catch a glimpse of Messi in Kolkata.

"We recently got married, but on Messi's visit, we cancelled our honeymoon plan because first we wanted to see Messi... We are very excited to see him, and we have been following him for 10-12 years," Karan, a Messi fan, told ANI.

His wife echoed the sentiment, saying, "Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming as this is important. We have been following him since 2010."

Aayush, a fan from Nepal, said he is thrilled to see Messi, calling it a childhood dream and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that brought him to Kolkata.

 

"I can't express my feelings in words. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which is why I have come to Kolkata from Nepal," Aayush told ANI.

Messi had previously visited India in 2011 when he played a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium, captaining Argentina to a 1-0 victory against Venezuela 1-0.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Messi Lands In Kolkata Amid Massive Fan Frenzy
Messi Lands In Kolkata Amid Massive Fan Frenzy
Messi Returns To India But Won't Kick A Ball
Messi Returns To India But Won't Kick A Ball
Meet Messi's Ultimate Superfans In India!
Meet Messi's Ultimate Superfans In India!
Telangana CM Reddy 'Ready' for Messi Penalty Shootout
Telangana CM Reddy 'Ready' for Messi Penalty Shootout
'The fire never left': Vinesh reverses retirement!
'The fire never left': Vinesh reverses retirement!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

India's Bullet Train Breakthrough: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project Hits Major Milestones!1:29

India's Bullet Train Breakthrough: Mumbai-Ahmedabad...

Anna Hazare announces fast unto death for Lokayukta implementation4:14

Anna Hazare announces fast unto death for Lokayukta...

Video: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi arrives in Kolkata1:47

Video: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi arrives in Kolkata

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO