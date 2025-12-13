Messi event organiser detained in Kolkata over chaos

IMAGE: The GOAT India Tour 2025, promoted by Satadru Dutta. Photograph: Satadru Dutt/Instagram

The police in Kolkata have arrested the organiser of the event surrounding Argentine footballer Lionel Messi’s visit to the Salt Lake Stadium after chaos broke out when the superstar stayed only for a few minutes and was not visible to most fans in attendance.

Lionel Messi’s much-hyped India tour ran into trouble at its very first stop, with disorder at the Kolkata leg forcing police intervention and putting the organisers under scrutiny. The GOAT India Tour 2025, promoted by Satadru Dutta under the banner A Satadru Dutta Initiative, began amid overwhelming fan excitement but ended in unrest at the Vivekananda Yuvabharati Salt Lake Stadium.

As tensions escalated, West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar addressed the media, saying the situation was under control and law and order had been restored. Kumar acknowledged that fans were upset after expecting to see Messi play or spend more time on the field. He added that the organisers had submitted written assurances confirming that refunds would be issued to disappointed ticket holders.

On the chaos at Messi's Kolkata event, West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar said, "There was some kind of anger or anxiety in the fans saying that he's not playing. The plan was that he would come here, wave, meet certain people and leave. Now the government has already constituted a committee that will look into all aspects, including whether there was any mismanagement on the organiser's side or anything else. The organiser is giving in writing to those who are concerned that the tickets which have been sold should be refunded. Now the situation is under control... We have already detained the organiser..."

Inspector General (Law and Order) Javed Shamim later confirmed that a formal investigation had been launched. “At this stage, we cannot say who is responsible. The investigation is underway and whoever is found responsible will be fixed,” Shamim said, while also confirming that the situation around the stadium had returned to normal. He added that the main organiser had been detained as part of the inquiry.

The police statements followed chaotic scenes inside the stadium. According to eyewitness accounts, Messi’s planned lap around the Salt Lake Stadium never fully materialised. As soon as he stepped onto the field, he was surrounded by politicians, officials, celebrities and their family members, along with a heavy paparazzi presence. The congestion around the Argentine icon became so intense that his security team was forced to abandon the lap, drastically limiting his interaction with fans in the stands.

Kolkata was the first stop of Messi’s three-day India tour, which continues in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. While authorities maintain that the situation is now peaceful, the turbulent opening has shifted the focus from celebration to accountability, with organisers facing tough questions and fans waiting for the promised refunds.