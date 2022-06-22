News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kyrgios pulls out of Mallorca with pain in abdominal muscle

Kyrgios pulls out of Mallorca with pain in abdominal muscle

June 22, 2022 20:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The tournament doctor said Nick Kyrgios was suffering from pain in his abdominal muscle on the left side due "due to the accumulation of matches in recent weeks and the effort of yesterday's first round match".

IMAGE: The tournament doctor said Nick Kyrgios was suffering from pain in his abdominal muscle on the left side due "due to the accumulation of matches in recent weeks and the effort of yesterday's first round match". Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

With less than a week left for the start of Wimbledon, Australian Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Mallorca Championships on Wednesday ahead of his last 16 match due to pain in his abdominal muscle.

The 45th ranked Kyrgios came back from a set down to beat Serbia's Laslo Djere 5-7, 7-6(1) 7-6(1) on Tuesday and was scheduled to play Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut next.

"I'm really sorry I'm going to have to withdraw from tonight's match here in Mallorca," Kyrgios said in a statement released by the organisers.

 

"I have been playing a lot of great matches lately and unfortunately I woke up with a pain in my abs. I went to see the tournament doctor right away and he advised that I don't play tonight."

The tournament doctor said Kyrgios was suffering from pain in his abdominal muscle on the left side due "due to the accumulation of matches in recent weeks and the effort of yesterday's first round match".

The mercurial Australian, 27, skipped the claycourt season to prepare for grass and earlier said he considers himself a top-five, top-10 level player on the surface.

Kyrgios reached the semi-finals in Stuttgart and Halle in recent weeks but will be unseeded when the main draw of the grasscourt Grand Slam starts on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Mallya and Gayle's Pic Goes Viral
Mallya and Gayle's Pic Goes Viral
Williams makes winning return after year out
Williams makes winning return after year out
High Court orders AFI to consider Tejaswin for CWG
High Court orders AFI to consider Tejaswin for CWG
Sonia seeks time from ED till complete recovery
Sonia seeks time from ED till complete recovery
Ranji Trophy: Belief carries comeback kid Jaiswal
Ranji Trophy: Belief carries comeback kid Jaiswal
Patnaik's backing takes Murmu's Prez votes to 52 pc
Patnaik's backing takes Murmu's Prez votes to 52 pc
With CWG in mind, India look for winning combo in SL
With CWG in mind, India look for winning combo in SL

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Bayern Munich sign Mane from Liverpool until 2025

Bayern Munich sign Mane from Liverpool until 2025

ATP to trial off-court coaching including at US Open

ATP to trial off-court coaching including at US Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances