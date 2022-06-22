News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Bayern Munich sign Mane from Liverpool until 2025

Bayern Munich sign Mane from Liverpool until 2025

June 22, 2022 17:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 30-year-old leaves Anfield after 269 appearances, having scored 120 goals in all competitions, a stellar return that helped the club to the Champions League title in 2018-19 and the Premier League crown a season later.

 Sadio Mane was among Liverpool's stand-out performers last season, netting 23 times as Juergen Klopp's side secured the domestic cup double and narrowly missed out on the league title to Manchester City.

IMAGE: Sadio Mane was among Liverpool's stand-out performers last season, netting 23 times as Juergen Klopp's side secured the domestic cup double and narrowly missed out on the league title to Manchester City. Photograph: Pablo Morano /Reuters

Bayern Munich on Wednesday completed the much-anticipated signing of Senegal forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool on a three-year contact, the German champions said.

Bayern, who won a record-extending 10th straight league title last season, have reportedly agreed on a transfer worth about 40 million euros ($42.10 million), including add-ons, for the 30-year-old, who had a year left on his Liverpool contract.

 

"Sadio Mane is a global star," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said.

"He underscores the attractiveness of Bayern and the entire Bundesliga."

The 30-year-old leaves Anfield after 269 appearances, having scored 120 goals in all competitions, a stellar return that helped the club to the Champions League title in 2018-19 and the Premier League crown a season later.

The forward became Bayern's third signing of the close season, following the arrivals of Ajax Amsterdam duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai.

"I am very happy to finally be at Bayern Munich," Sane said.

"We had a lot of talks and I felt the interest of this big club from the start.

"This is why I had no doubt. This is the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot of things with this club, also internationally."

Bayern are desperate for his versatile attacking spark, with wingers Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane having lacked consistency in the past season.

The Bavarians still won the German league for a 10th straight time but failed to get past the quarter-final stage in the Champions League. They had also failed to progress in the competition in 2021, a year after lifting the trophy.

The Bundesliga is also keen on fresh big names, especially since the departure of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland to join Manchester City and top striker Robert Lewandowski's doubtful future at Bayern.

Mane was among Liverpool's stand-out performers last season, netting 23 times as Juergen Klopp's side secured the domestic cup double and narrowly missed out on the league title to Manchester City.

Mane won six trophies in all following his switch from Southampton in June 2016, forming a potent attacking trio with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Klopp last month hailed Mane, his first major singing after taking over, as "world class" and likened him to a "machine" but the player, eager for a new challenge, declined a new contract.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Mallya and Gayle's Pic Goes Viral
Mallya and Gayle's Pic Goes Viral
Kohli tested positive for COVID after Maldives vacay
Kohli tested positive for COVID after Maldives vacay
Williams makes winning return after year out
Williams makes winning return after year out
Dravid Takes Charge!
Dravid Takes Charge!
Vote for Murmu as Prez, Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs
Vote for Murmu as Prez, Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs
The Many Firsts Of Droupadi Murmu
The Many Firsts Of Droupadi Murmu
India Inc's capex slows despite jump in net profits
India Inc's capex slows despite jump in net profits

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

High Court orders AFI to consider Tejaswin for CWG

High Court orders AFI to consider Tejaswin for CWG

ATP to trial off-court coaching including at US Open

ATP to trial off-court coaching including at US Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances