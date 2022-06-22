News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » ATP to trial off-court coaching including at US Open

ATP to trial off-court coaching including at US Open

June 22, 2022 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Roger Federer and coach Ivan Ljubicic. The new coaching rule commences from the week of July 11 and run through to the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin in November, in a move that the body says will enhance fan experience at tournaments.

IMAGE: Roger Federer and coach Ivan Ljubicic. The new coaching rule commences from the week of July 11 and run through to the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin in November, in a move that the body says will enhance fan experience at tournaments. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The ATP will trial off-court coaching in the second half of the year, with players set to receive instructions in qualifying and main draw matches in tournaments including the US Open and the ATP Finals, the governing body of men's tennis said on Tuesday.

 

The trial will permit an individual to coach a player both verbally and non-verbally from a designated seat provided that it does not interrupt play or hinder an opponent.

It commences from the week of July 11 and run through to the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin in November, in a move that the body says will enhance fan experience at tournaments.

"Various coaching rules have been trialled across the sport in recent years, including on-court coaching and coaching via headsets," the ATP said in a statement.

"Today's announcement brings alignment for the second half of the season across the ATP Tour, US Open and the WTA Tour, where an off-court coaching trial is already in place."

Verbal coaching must consist of only a few words and will be allowed only when the player is at the same end of the court as his coach while non-verbal coaching -- through hand signals -- will be permitted at any time.

"Coaches may not speak to their player when the player leaves the court for any reason," the ATP added.

The ATP said that penalties and fines would apply for abuse or misuse of the coaching conditions and that the trial will be assessed at the end of the 2022 season for potential inclusion in future.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tokyo Olympics cost almost twice due to COVID
Tokyo Olympics cost almost twice due to COVID
Washington Sundar set to make county debut
Washington Sundar set to make county debut
Mallya and Gayle's Pic Goes Viral
Mallya and Gayle's Pic Goes Viral
Ranji Final PIX: Bowlers put MP on top vs Mumbai
Ranji Final PIX: Bowlers put MP on top vs Mumbai
Which Of These Asanas Have You Tried Doing?
Which Of These Asanas Have You Tried Doing?
BJP's presidential candidate sweeps temple floor
BJP's presidential candidate sweeps temple floor
High Court orders AFI to consider Tejaswin for CWG
High Court orders AFI to consider Tejaswin for CWG

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Dravid Takes Charge!

Dravid Takes Charge!

Williams makes winning return after year out

Williams makes winning return after year out

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances