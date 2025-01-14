Kho Kho World Cup: India beat Nepal in opener

Photograph: SAI Media/X

India got off to a brilliant start in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup as they registered a comfortable 42-37 victory over Nepal at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.



Led by captain Pratik Waikar, India's all-round performance rounded off a magnificent day of Kho Kho action, providing the team with the perfect platform.

India's bright start defined the match as they wrapped up Nepal's first three defenders just 60 seconds into Turn 1.

Spearheaded by brilliant flying jumps from Pratik Waikar and Ramji Kashyap, India raced to a massive 14-point lead with three minutes remaining in Turn 1, having dismissed two batches of Nepal defenders.

Sachin Bhargo, who replaced Pratik Waikar as the 'Wazir', displayed the move of the night. He produced a spectacular skydive to take the score to 24 touch points at the break, preventing the Nepal team from achieving a 'Dream Run'.