HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'They Made You Pay Kohli Tax'

'They Made You Pay Kohli Tax'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 18:30 IST

x

Virat Kohli faces SM ire over price of bhutta served at his restaurant.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: The steamed corn on cob served at Virat Kohli's restaurant, One8, that has gained national prominence. Photograph: X

Virat Kohli's chain of restaurants, One8 Commune, has gained popularity over time for the healthy and vegan options it offers.

And just like dining at every other celebrity restaurant, this one comes with a rider -- good food equals steep price.

But one student was upset about the price of a particular dish at the high flying restaurant.

Sneha, an Indian School of Business student in Hyderabad, took to X and complained: 'PaidRs 525 for this today at One8 Commune,' accompanying a picture of the plate of bhutta (corn on cob).

The plate had a decent serving of corn with a sprinkling of chilli powder and garnished with coriander with a side of butter and a slice of lime.

The post went viral on social media and many voiced their opinion about One8 and cracked a joke at Kohli's expense.

X User Sneha's post has gone viral

IMAGE: X User Sneha's post has gone viral. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha/X

'You paid for the 'community' One8 has created :) -- the people hanging around, the music, the vibe .., coming from the high rent, higher than average staff salary, etc etc etc,' one Netizen wrote.

'Well, usually, they charge for the ambience. Food is anyway basic. But the ambience makes it better,' offered another.

'I just didn't like the place. Firstly, they have some issue with chappals (Birkenstocks). Second, every single dish we had was underwhelming. The price didn't justify the product,' one netizen replied.

'They made you pay Kohli tax,' another commented.

You didn't pay for this. You paid for the vibes,' joked another.

'Corny Capitalism' was another's one liner.

And rubbing salt on Kohli and his fans' wounds came this 'Looks like 6th stump Salad,' from popular X celeb Gabbarr.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'If Kohli Didn't Like Anyone...'
'If Kohli Didn't Like Anyone...'
No major calls at BCCI's review meeting
No major calls at BCCI's review meeting
SA20 is best tournament after IPL: DK
SA20 is best tournament after IPL: DK
SEE: World Champ Gukesh Dance!
SEE: World Champ Gukesh Dance!
What's Dhruv Jurel Enjoying?
What's Dhruv Jurel Enjoying?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Is Missi Roti India's WORST Food?

webstory image 2

5 Countries With The Best Work-Life Balance

webstory image 3

Amrish Puri's Top 10 Movies

VIDEOS

BIZZARE: 100s go 'pantless' on the London Tube1:47

BIZZARE: 100s go 'pantless' on the London Tube

Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi: 'You've earned the trust of J-K with your actions'10:03

Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi: 'You've earned the trust...

Pooja Hegde spotted at Mumbai airport0:45

Pooja Hegde spotted at Mumbai airport

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD