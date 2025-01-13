Virat Kohli faces SM ire over price of bhutta served at his restaurant.

IMAGE: The steamed corn on cob served at Virat Kohli's restaurant, One8, that has gained national prominence. Photograph: X

Virat Kohli's chain of restaurants, One8 Commune, has gained popularity over time for the healthy and vegan options it offers.

And just like dining at every other celebrity restaurant, this one comes with a rider -- good food equals steep price.

But one student was upset about the price of a particular dish at the high flying restaurant.

Sneha, an Indian School of Business student in Hyderabad, took to X and complained: 'PaidRs 525 for this today at One8 Commune,' accompanying a picture of the plate of bhutta (corn on cob).

The plate had a decent serving of corn with a sprinkling of chilli powder and garnished with coriander with a side of butter and a slice of lime.

The post went viral on social media and many voiced their opinion about One8 and cracked a joke at Kohli's expense.

IMAGE: X User Sneha's post has gone viral. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha/X

'You paid for the 'community' One8 has created :) -- the people hanging around, the music, the vibe .., coming from the high rent, higher than average staff salary, etc etc etc,' one Netizen wrote.

'Well, usually, they charge for the ambience. Food is anyway basic. But the ambience makes it better,' offered another.

'I just didn't like the place. Firstly, they have some issue with chappals (Birkenstocks). Second, every single dish we had was underwhelming. The price didn't justify the product,' one netizen replied.

'They made you pay Kohli tax,' another commented.

You didn't pay for this. You paid for the vibes,' joked another.

'Corny Capitalism' was another's one liner.

And rubbing salt on Kohli and his fans' wounds came this 'Looks like 6th stump Salad,' from popular X celeb Gabbarr.