HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Have we seen the last of Kyrgios at Melbourne?

Have we seen the last of Kyrgios at Melbourne?

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 18:19 IST

x

'Nick Kyrgios without his serve is probably not -- I'm not a threat to many players.'

Australia's Nick Kyrgios grimaced and groaned through his first round match against Britain's Jacob Fearnley, his movement restricted and usually formidable serve well down on power.

IMAGE: Australia's Nick Kyrgios grimaced and groaned through his first round match against Britain's Jacob Fearnley, his movement restricted and usually formidable serve well down on power. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Nick Kyrgios said his straight sets defeat to Jacob Fearnley in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday may have been his last singles match at the Grand Slam given his growing frustrations with injury.

The Australian favourite struggled with an abdominal strain as he bowed out of Melbourne Park with a 7-6(3), 6-3, 7-6(2) defeat to world number 92 Fearnley to the dismay of a packed crowd at John Cain Arena.

 

It was the 2022 Wimbledon finalist's first appearance at Melbourne Park in three years, with knee problems and wrist surgery having wiped out much of his last two seasons.

"Realistically I can't see myself playing a singles match here again," the 29-year-old told reporters.

"It's hard. When you're competing for the biggest tournaments in the world and you're struggling to win sets physically, it's pretty tough.

"But I've still got a long year ahead. I'm trusting the process that I can still be able to do some cool things this year at some stage.

"All my focus now is just not taking anything for granted."

Kyrgios said he would still partner up with Thanasi Kokkinakis in the doubles at Melbourne Park, three years after the pair won the title.

He saw a harder road ahead to get back to the form and fitness that saw him emerge as a genuine Grand Slam contender in 2022, though he was adamant he could still make a splash at Wimbledon.

He grimaced and groaned through his match against Fearnley, his movement restricted and usually formidable serve well down on power.

"Yeah, it's just not enjoyable for me. It's not enjoyable for me to go out there and not think tactically, enjoying the atmosphere, where am I going to hit the ball," he said.

"It's like, 'What am I doing to manage my body? This is painful, I can't do this because this hurts'. That's not tennis to me. That's not sport.

"Nick Kyrgios without his serve is probably not -- I'm not a threat to many players."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aus Open PIX: Djokovic survives scare; Alcaraz cruises
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic survives scare; Alcaraz cruises
'If Kohli Didn't Like Anyone...'
'If Kohli Didn't Like Anyone...'
SEE: World Champ Gukesh Dance!
SEE: World Champ Gukesh Dance!
Why Rohit Wants To Stay Test Captain
Why Rohit Wants To Stay Test Captain
Big rule change! IPL to follow ICC's Code of Conduct
Big rule change! IPL to follow ICC's Code of Conduct

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Is Missi Roti India's WORST Food?

webstory image 2

5 Countries With The Best Work-Life Balance

webstory image 3

Amrish Puri's Top 10 Movies

VIDEOS

Aerial view of Sonamarg1:01

Aerial view of Sonamarg

Marigold, Shevanti flowers harvested for Pongal in Thoothukudi1:01

Marigold, Shevanti flowers harvested for Pongal in...

BIZZARE: 100s go 'pantless' on the London Tube1:47

BIZZARE: 100s go 'pantless' on the London Tube

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD