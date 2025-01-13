Have we seen the last of Kyrgios at Melbourne?

'Nick Kyrgios without his serve is probably not -- I'm not a threat to many players.'

IMAGE: Australia's Nick Kyrgios grimaced and groaned through his first round match against Britain's Jacob Fearnley, his movement restricted and usually formidable serve well down on power. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Nick Kyrgios said his straight sets defeat to Jacob Fearnley in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday may have been his last singles match at the Grand Slam given his growing frustrations with injury.

The Australian favourite struggled with an abdominal strain as he bowed out of Melbourne Park with a 7-6(3), 6-3, 7-6(2) defeat to world number 92 Fearnley to the dismay of a packed crowd at John Cain Arena.

It was the 2022 Wimbledon finalist's first appearance at Melbourne Park in three years, with knee problems and wrist surgery having wiped out much of his last two seasons.

"Realistically I can't see myself playing a singles match here again," the 29-year-old told reporters.

"It's hard. When you're competing for the biggest tournaments in the world and you're struggling to win sets physically, it's pretty tough.

"But I've still got a long year ahead. I'm trusting the process that I can still be able to do some cool things this year at some stage.

"All my focus now is just not taking anything for granted."

Kyrgios said he would still partner up with Thanasi Kokkinakis in the doubles at Melbourne Park, three years after the pair won the title.

He saw a harder road ahead to get back to the form and fitness that saw him emerge as a genuine Grand Slam contender in 2022, though he was adamant he could still make a splash at Wimbledon.

He grimaced and groaned through his match against Fearnley, his movement restricted and usually formidable serve well down on power.

"Yeah, it's just not enjoyable for me. It's not enjoyable for me to go out there and not think tactically, enjoying the atmosphere, where am I going to hit the ball," he said.

"It's like, 'What am I doing to manage my body? This is painful, I can't do this because this hurts'. That's not tennis to me. That's not sport.

"Nick Kyrgios without his serve is probably not -- I'm not a threat to many players."