Will Kuldeep gatecrash Varun, Bishnoi's party?

The Champions Trophy squad is yet to be announced and India has a problem of plenty as there is a three-way contest for the wrist-spinners' job.

Kuldeep Yadav is slated to appear for a fitness test and match simulation soon but Tamil Nadu's Varun Chakravarthy, with 18 wickets in six games, and Gujarat's Ravi Bishnoi with 14 wickets from six games are both in contention having shown their wares in T20Is for India.

India have yet to announce their 15-member team for the impending ICC tournament, which will begin on February 19 and will be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Kuldeep has been on the sidelines since the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October due to a groin injury, for which he underwent surgery in Germany.

According to Dainik Jagran, Kuldeep, who is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru, is likely to be fit by the end of this month, which could likely see him being named for the ODI series against England, which will begin on February 6.

His presence and performance in the England ODIs could brighten his chances for a place in the Champions Trophy.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament, Varun has two five-wicket hauls for Tamil Nadu and has taken his wickets at an economy rate of 4.36. But his ability to bowl on flat decks at the Dubai Stadium is still a point of debate. Besides, his fielding, which is not exactly international standard, could see him lose out.

Bishnoi, who mostly bowls googlies, was very impressive as he went at an economy rate of 3.64 during the VHT campaign. Add to it, he has a very powerful arm, can field anywhere in the deep and is a fantastic catcher.

While Chakravarthy has played under Gautam Gambhir at KKR, Bishnoi has also turned up under India's head coach during his time at the Lucknow Super Giants.