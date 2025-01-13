HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Go to school: Guardiola lectures autograph sellers

Go to school: Guardiola lectures autograph sellers

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 20:03 IST

x

 

SEE: Pep Guardiola scolds young autograph sellers for missing schoool. Photograph: X

Pep Guardiola is not known to be a top manager for nothing. 

The Manchester City manager has a knack of getting the best out of his team, be it at Barcelona or at The Etihad. 

On Monday, Guardiola was seen giving a group of autograph hunters some life lessons.

In a video that has now gone viral, Guardiola is seen giving young autograph hunters a dressing down for missing school and doing business reselling football memorabilia. 

'Don’t come again. I won’t tell you again. I know your faces.'

 

'Go to school and prepare yourself, guys. You are young guys, so don’t be here wasting time. Do you really want to make a living doing this?', he asked further.

To this one of the boys replied, 'No, I used to be a chef.'

'So continue to do it,' Guardiola told the boy before continuing: 'Work better. Prepare for life. What are your dreams? What do you dream to be? Practice, my friend.' 

Guardiola's club is struggling this season as City's title defence looks all but over after six league defeats left them sixth in the standings and 12 points behind leaders Liverpool who have played a game less.

Pep Guardiola lectures kids seeking autographs

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hyderabad FC sign teen prodigy Mohammed Kaif
Hyderabad FC sign teen prodigy Mohammed Kaif
PIX: Liverpool, Man City romp into FA Cup Round 4
PIX: Liverpool, Man City romp into FA Cup Round 4
Atalanta held, fail to go top of Serie A
Atalanta held, fail to go top of Serie A
Barca thrash Real to win record 15th Super Cup
Barca thrash Real to win record 15th Super Cup
Moyes returns to Everton as manager
Moyes returns to Everton as manager

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What To Pack In A 'Go Bag' If You Need To Evacuate

webstory image 2

Is Missi Roti India's WORST Food?

webstory image 3

5 Countries With The Best Work-Life Balance

VIDEOS

Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech in Sonmarg26:10

Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech in...

Pooja Hegde spotted at Mumbai airport0:45

Pooja Hegde spotted at Mumbai airport

PM inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir, connecting Sonamarg year-round2:22

PM inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir, connecting...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD