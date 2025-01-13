Go to school: Guardiola lectures autograph sellers

SEE: Pep Guardiola scolds young autograph sellers for missing schoool. Photograph: X

Pep Guardiola is not known to be a top manager for nothing.

The Manchester City manager has a knack of getting the best out of his team, be it at Barcelona or at The Etihad.

On Monday, Guardiola was seen giving a group of autograph hunters some life lessons.

In a video that has now gone viral, Guardiola is seen giving young autograph hunters a dressing down for missing school and doing business reselling football memorabilia.

'Don’t come again. I won’t tell you again. I know your faces.'

'Go to school and prepare yourself, guys. You are young guys, so don’t be here wasting time. Do you really want to make a living doing this?', he asked further.

To this one of the boys replied, 'No, I used to be a chef.'

'So continue to do it,' Guardiola told the boy before continuing: 'Work better. Prepare for life. What are your dreams? What do you dream to be? Practice, my friend.'

Guardiola's club is struggling this season as City's title defence looks all but over after six league defeats left them sixth in the standings and 12 points behind leaders Liverpool who have played a game less.