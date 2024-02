Umar Ganie captures glimpses of the Snow Games Khelo India that began in snow covered Gulmarg on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Artists perform during the inauguration, here and below.

IMAGE: Performers help each other.

IMAGE: A marchpast in the snow

IMAGE: Security personnel guard the event, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com