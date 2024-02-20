News
Snow Paints Kashmir White

Snow Paints Kashmir White

By UMAR GANIE
February 20, 2024 06:36 IST
On February 19, 2024, many parts of the Kashmir valley, including the Gulmarg ski resort, were covered with fresh snow.

Higher reaches of the Kashmir valley including Sonamarg and Tangmarg received heavy snowfall for two days that brought down the temperatures by several degrees across Kashmir.

Gulmarg, the winter wonderland, is drawing attention from foreign skiers and adventure lovers following the snowfall.

 

IMAGE: A snow covered hotel in Sonamarg in central Kashmir. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A vehicle buried in the snow.

 

IMAGE: A JCB removes the snow.

 

IMAGE: Locals remove snow to make way for their snow covered vehicle.

 

IMAGE: People walk on snow covered roads.

 

IMAGE: Snow-clad houses and roads.

 

IMAGE: Snow covered roads in Tangmarg, north Kashmir, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Vehicles move slowly on snow covered roads, here and below.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
 
