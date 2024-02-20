Snow Paints Kashmir White

On February 19, 2024, many parts of the Kashmir valley, including the Gulmarg ski resort, were covered with fresh snow.
Higher reaches of the Kashmir valley including Sonamarg and Tangmarg received heavy snowfall for two days that brought down the temperatures by several degrees across Kashmir.
Gulmarg, the winter wonderland, is drawing attention from foreign skiers and adventure lovers following the snowfall.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com