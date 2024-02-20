Snow Paints Kashmir White

On February 19, 2024, many parts of the Kashmir valley, including the Gulmarg ski resort, were covered with fresh snow.

Higher reaches of the Kashmir valley including Sonamarg and Tangmarg received heavy snowfall for two days that brought down the temperatures by several degrees across Kashmir.

Gulmarg, the winter wonderland, is drawing attention from foreign skiers and adventure lovers following the snowfall.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A snow covered hotel in Sonamarg in central Kashmir.

IMAGE: A vehicle buried in the snow.

IMAGE: A JCB removes the snow.

IMAGE: Locals remove snow to make way for their snow covered vehicle.

IMAGE: People walk on snow covered roads.

IMAGE: Snow-clad houses and roads.

IMAGE: Snow covered roads in Tangmarg, north Kashmir, here and below.

IMAGE: Vehicles move slowly on snow covered roads, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com