The Indian Army and the CRPF rush to the rescue....

East Sikkim

IMAGE: The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps personnel rescue tourists stranded at Nathu La after sudden snowfall in East Sikkim. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: 500 stranded tourists were rescued by the troops, here and below.

IMAGE: Trishakti Corps personnel provide medical assistance to the tourists.

IMAGE: A Trishakti Corps soldier speak to the rescued tourists.

Anantnag

IMAGE: In Anantnag, Kashmir, CRPF personnel arrive to help.

IMAGE: A person binds a rope to a tyre for the vehicle to get better grip on the snow covered road.

IMAGE: CRPF personnel push vehicles, here and below.

