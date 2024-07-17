News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kapil tells Paris-bound Olympians: 'Express yourselves'

Kapil tells Paris-bound Olympians: 'Express yourselves'

Source: PTI
July 17, 2024 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 M Narendra Modi poses with India's Olympics contingent alongside Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha, on July 4

IMAGE: PM Narendra Modi poses with India's Olympics contingent alongside Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha, on July 4. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Former India skipper Kapil Dev, on Wednesday, advised Olympic-bound Indian athletes to express themselves fearlessly at the mega-event starting July 26 and hoped that the country would hit double digit mark on the medals tally.

India will be represented by a strong 117-member athlete contingent in Paris and the country hopes to better seven-medal count it logged in Tokyo.

 

"I can't really say for anybody but I can just wish them all the luck and hope we should win more medals this year and that's important," Kapil, who is also the president of Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"My advise to all (Indian athletes) would be to go and express yourself. I cross my fingers and why not if we believe it (we can medal haul in double digits) will happen."

Kapil, however, refrained from commenting on Indian cricket and newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"If Gautam Gambhir is taking that position (of head coach of Indian cricket team), I wish good luck to him and the team. I hope they do better than what we have done previously. I want to wish the Indian players all the best."

Kapil, who played a lot of amateur event back in the day, hoped that the sport will continue to grow in the country.

"When I started playing cricket, I never thought golf will reach this height. I hope to see golf reaching the heights of cricket one day," he said.

"We just need good sponsors to promote the game. Without sponsors nothing is possible. In 5 years time we should reach there," added Kapil.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sreeja, Manika highest-seeded Indians at Paris Games
Sreeja, Manika highest-seeded Indians at Paris Games
All You Need To Know About Paris 2024 Olympics
All You Need To Know About Paris 2024 Olympics
Paris 2024: Can India Surpass Tokyo?
Paris 2024: Can India Surpass Tokyo?
Quant MF affair triggers rush to apply new rules
Quant MF affair triggers rush to apply new rules
CRPF's K9 Ready To Guard Paris Olympics
CRPF's K9 Ready To Guard Paris Olympics
Four countries honoured at ICC Development Awards
Four countries honoured at ICC Development Awards
Elevation row: HC report in SC on plea of 2 judges
Elevation row: HC report in SC on plea of 2 judges

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Can these wrestlers put India on podium at Olympics?

Can these wrestlers put India on podium at Olympics?

Shot putter Khatua excluded from Paris Olympics list

Shot putter Khatua excluded from Paris Olympics list

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances