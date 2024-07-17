News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Shot putter Khatua excluded from list of Paris-bound athletes

Shot putter Khatua excluded from list of Paris-bound athletes

Source: PTI
July 17, 2024 11:27 IST
Abha Khatua

IMAGE: Despite qualifying for the Olympic Games, there is no official statement over Abha Khatua's omission from the list. Photograph: Abha Khatua/X

A total of 117 athletes will be representing India at the Paris Olympics, starting on August 26.

The sports ministry cleared the final contingent that also features 140 support staff and officials, of which 72 "have been approved at cost to the Government" to meet the "requirements" of the travelling sportspersons.

The only qualified athlete missing from the list is shot putter Abha Khatua.

Khatua, who qualified through world rankings quota, has been dropped without any explanation after her name was found missing from the World Athletics' list of Olympic participants a few days ago.

In May, Khatua had won gold with a distance of 18.41m in women’s shot put at 27th national federation senior athletics competition in Bhubaneshwar.

"The permissible limit for stay of support personnel in the Games Village against accreditation as per norms of the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic Games is 67 including 11 1OA Contingent Officials, which includes five Medical Team Members," stated a letter from the ministry to the Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha.

"For catering to the requirements of the athletes, additional coaches and other support staff numbering 72 have been approved at cost to the Government and arrangements for their stay have been made in Hotels/in locations outside the Games Village," it added.

Athletics will make for the biggest group in the contingent with 29 names (11 women and 18 men), followed by shooting (21) and hockey (19).

Table tennis will be represented by eight players, while badminton (7) will feature seven competitors, including two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu.

Wrestling (6), archery (6), and boxing (6) will have six representatives each, followed by golf (4), tennis (3), swimming (2), sailing (2), and one each for equestrian, judo, rowing and weightlifting.

In Tokyo Olympics, India were represented by a 119-member contingent, and the country returned with its best-ever haul of seven medals, including the historic javelin throw gold by Neeraj Chopra. 

Source: PTI
