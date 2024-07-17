Paris 2024: Can India Surpass Tokyo Record?

Excitement is electric as India sends a 118-strong contingent to the Paris Olympics, which begins on July 26. This diverse group boasts a thrilling mix of seasoned veterans and fresh-faced rookies, all vying for Olympic glory.

India's sights are set on surpassing its historic performance at the Tokyo 2020 Games, where it secured a record-breaking 7 medals, including Neeraj Chopra's legendary gold in the javelin throw.

Meet the India athletes to watch out for at Olympics 2024.

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw)

India's golden javelin thrower sets his sights on defending his Tokyo 2020 title at the Paris Olympics. The 26 year old aims for a historic double gold, but a nagging adductor injury and limited competition raise questions about his peak form.

Chopra boasts an impressive streak of wins, including a recent gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

While other top throwers hover around the 87-89m range, Chopra thrives within this zone. He remains a top contender, despite not breaching the elusive 90m mark this season.

However, missing high-profile competitions hinders his chance to further refine his technique and potentially break the 90m barrier.

Despite the limited competition, his second-place finish in the Doha Diamond League with a solid 88.36m (fourth-best throw of 2024) showcases his continued talent.

The Haryana lad remains a strong medal contender, balancing his recovery with calculated competition.

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)

India's weightlifting queen, Mirabai Chanu, sets her sights on gold in Paris after a captivating silver medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics in the 49kg category.

Chanu possesses a clear edge. She's the sole lifter among the twelve in her division to surpass the coveted 200kg mark this year, a feat she's conquered four times throughout her illustrious career. This dominance positions her for another podium finish, potentially a golden one.

However, the path to gold is not without its obstacles. Limited competitive exposure since 2023 raises concerns about her sharpness. Further complicating matters are nagging injuries to her wrist, shoulder, and hip. These setbacks could potentially create mental hurdles as she prepares for her second Olympic Games.

Undeterred by these challenges, Chanu's spirit remains as strong as ever. Her dedication and perseverance are legendary, exemplified by her heartwarming gesture of felicitating the truck drivers who helped her commute to training facilities in her early days as a weightlifter.

Can she overcome the hurdles and claim the coveted gold medal? Only time will tell.

P V Sindhu (Badminton)

P V Sindhu, India's badminton star, sets her sights on an unprecedented feat -- becoming India's most decorated individual Olympian with a third medal in Paris.

History suggests Sindhu thrives under pressure. Despite a modest 2024 season, similar lead-ups to the 2016 Rio Olympics (silver medal) and 2021 Tokyo Games (bronze medal) demonstrate her ability to peak at the right moment.

Despite a challenging 2023 with early exits and a recent knee injury, Sindhu's determination remains unshaken. Currently training in Saarbrucken, Germany, her sights are set on a gold medal in Paris, completing her Olympic medal collection.

Her experience and unwavering competitive spirit are undeniable advantages.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Badminton)

India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are aiming to overcome recent hurdles and challenge for a historic badminton medal in Paris.

Despite a nagging shoulder injury for Rankireddy and a dip in form, the duo boasts an impressive track record. Formerly the world number one team, they've secured prestigious titles like the Asian Games gold and the Indonesia Open Super 1000. Their aggressive 'Sat-Chi' style has established them as global contenders.

Looking ahead, their Olympic group includes Indonesia's Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto, Germany's Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel, and France's Ronan Labar/Lucas Corvee. Rankireddy and Shetty have a strong head-to-head record against all three pairs, with a recent surge in form (four finals, two titles) and a 23-6 win-loss record in 2024.

While recent challenges exist, India's best badminton doubles hope has the potential to peak at the right time and make a significant impact in Paris.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Lovlina Borgohain aims for a podium finish in Paris after securing a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics' 69kg category.

Her journey since then has been remarkable. A seamless transition to the 75kg weight class has yielded impressive results -- a World Championship title in 2023 in New Delhi and an Asian Games silver medal showcase her dominance in the new division.

Despite her recent success, Borgohain faces hurdles in Paris. Limited competition in 2024 means she'll need to be at her peak when it matters most. The Parisian competition promises to be intense.

Currently honing her skills in Saarbrucken, Germany, Borgohain's fighting spirit remains unyielding.

Focused on maximising her strengths and minimising any potential limitations, she's determined to etch her name in history as India's most successful Olympic boxer.

Nikhat Zareen (Boxing)

Nikhat Zareen, India's boxing sensation, is a whirlwind of talent poised to dominate the 52kg category in Paris.

A two-time World Champion and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, her journey has been a dazzling display of speed, balance, and strategic brilliance.

Zareen's dominance is undeniable. She boasts an unbeaten record against all competitors in the 52kg division. Her lightning-fast footwork, powerful punches position her as a frontrunner.

Riding high after her Elorda Cup win, the Hyderabad-native Salman Khan superfan is sharpening her skills in Saarbrucken, Germany, as she gears up for a possible Olympic medal.

Despite her phenomenal record, one hurdle remains -- her Olympic debut. The immense pressure of being a two-time World Champion with only two losses since 2022 can be a double-edged sword.

Can Zareen's talent and experience translate to Olympic gold?

Men's Hockey team

India's Men's Hockey Team is aiming high for Paris 2024, fuelled by their recent success. Bronze medals at both the 2023 World Championships and Tokyo Olympics solidify their position as podium contenders.

This well-rounded squad boasts a potent combination of experience and youthful talent. In goal, P R Sreejesh provides a resolute presence, while skipper Harmanpreet Singh's world-class dragflicking bolster the offense.

However, navigating the group stage remains crucial. Early wins against New Zealand, Argentina, and Ireland are essential for a smooth qualification to the knockout stage. Avoiding past inconsistencies and replicating their victories in the Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games will be key.

With a continued focus on improvement, India's hockey team has a genuine shot at medaling, and even gold, in Paris.

Vinesh Phogat (wrestling)

Vinesh Phogat, a wrestling stalwart, returns to the Olympics for a record-breaking third time, the first Indian woman wrestler to achieve this feat. Despite a challenging year with a knee surgery and leading protests against the Wrestling Federation of India, her determination and recent gold medal win in the 50kg category at the Grand Prix of Spain showcase her peak physical form.

Vinesh's unwavering focus is evident after battling back from injury and leading protests. Her recent gold medal win showcases her return to peak physical condition.

But the 50kg category is a new frontier for Vinesh, with minimal recent experience. Navigating this unforgiving field, filled with world champions and Olympic medalists, will be a test.

Despite the hurdles, Vinesh's hunger for an Olympic medal is stronger than ever.

Aman Sehrawat (Wrestling)

An immensely talented Aman Sehrawat is India's lone male wrestling representative at the Paris Olympics.

An Asian champion, former U23 world champion, and Asian Games bronze medalist, Sehrawat boasts a decorated career despite his limited time on the senior circuit (20 months). He has been seeded 6th in the 57 kgs weight category, which should help them avoid tough rivals in the initial bouts of the competition at the Paris Olympics.

Sehrawat's lightning-fast footwork keeps opponents off-balance, while his incredible endurance fuels his aggressive wrestling throughout the match.

A consistent champion, Sehrawat dominated as Asian Cadets champion, Asian and World U-23 champion, seamlessly transitioning to the senior circuit with Asian Championship gold and Asian Games bronze.

But despite his achievements, Sehrawat's limited senior experience raises concerns about handling the immense Olympic pressure.

Antim Panghal (Wrestling)

Antim Panghal is a force to be reckoned with in the women's 53kg freestyle wrestling division. The 19-year-old Indian wrestler, a World Championships bronze medalist and two-time U20 world champion, is aiming high for a medal at the Paris Olympics.

Panghal's aggressive fighting style and proven track record make her a serious contender. Her bronze medal at the World Championships last year not only secured her country a Paris 2024 quota but also solidified her position as India's top contender in the 53kg category.

While previously seen as a rival to Vinesh Phogat, Panghal's rapid rise has shifted the spotlight. Now, her focus is unwavering: To claim a coveted medal on the biggest stage in Paris.

Sift Kaur Samra (Shooting)

India's shooting contingent for Paris 2024 boasts a rising star in Sift Kaur Samra, the world record holder in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions.

At just 22, Sift Kaur has already proven her mettle, claiming the Asian Games gold medal and defeating the reigning world champion.

Thriving under pressure and excelling in the most demanding shooting discipline makes her a serious medal hopeful.

Sift Kaur isn't alone in her quest for Olympic glory. Alongside her are established names like Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (men's 50m rifle 3 positions), Elavenil Valarivan (women's 10m air rifle and mixed team), and Manu Bhaker (women's 10m air pistol, mixed team, and 25m pistol).

This experienced squad aims to break the trend of Indian shooters struggling in the Olympic finals.

Aditi Ashok (Golf)

India's golf star Aditi Ashok has her sights set on a medal in Paris, and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, the newly appointed president of the Professional Golf Tour of India, believes she has the potential to achieve it.

Despite recent finishes outside the top 30, Aditi 's performance is steadily improving, evident in her career-best ranking of 39.

Aditi 's mental strength under pressure is a double-edged sword. Her performance thrives in major tournaments, showcased by her near-podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics and silver medal at the Asian Games. However, she has faltered on the final day of both events, highlighting a need for composure in those crucial moments.

With continued improvement and a focus on maintaining composure under pressure, Aditi Ashok has a real shot at golfing glory in Paris.