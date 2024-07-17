Can these wrestlers put India on podium at the Olympics?

Indian wrestlers have delivered a medal every single time at the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Games.

Success in four consecutive editions has enhanced the status of wrestling as a prime Olympic sport in the country. There was success at junior level too.

The sport also produced U23 world champions. It raised hopes of big success in Paris.

It was Sushil Kumar who helped kick start a wrestling revolution in the country by winning a bronze in 2008. He bettered his medal four years later in the London Games, where he fetched a silver. Yogeshwar Dutt also won a bronze in the British capital.

Sakshi Malik carried forward the trend by bagging a bronze in Rio in 2016 and Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia made it a double delight at the 2020 Tokyo Games (2021).

But last year, protests against then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's elite wrestlers over allegations of sexual harassment was a sordid eye-opener in the sport's history in the country.

National camps and domestic competitions came to a halt. Confusion prevailed. No one knew how or when normalcy would return. There were allegations and counter-arguments. WFI elections were held and the national body got suspended but finally when UWW lifted its suspension, things began moving on.

Only one male and five female wrestlers qualified for the upcoming edition. Here's a look at the strength and weakness of all the six contenders.

AMAN SEHRAWAT (Men's freestyle 50kg):

Photograph: SAI Media/X

With his steady progress, Aman did what was unthinkable: replacing Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya, the most formidable Indian wrestler, in the men's 57kg weight division.

Aman was the first of the male wrestlers to qualify for the Paris Games. His biggest strength is his stamina and endurance. If the bout lasts six minutes, it will be difficult to beat him.

However, limited strategy and technique could bring his downfall. It was evident when he was pitted against Rei Higuchi in the Ranking Series event in Hungary. He did not seem to have a plan B.

At this stage, planning against each rival is key.

His biggest threats are Higuchi and Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev.

VINESH PHOGAT (Women's 50kg):

Photograph: Vinesh Phogat/Instagram

Without doubt, Vinesh Phogat is one the best woman wrestlers that India has produced. A solid defence and equally impressive attack are her strengths.

However, what could trouble her is lack of quality mat time against top wrestlers in the last year or so.

Lowering the weight class to 50kg means more stress on her body. Cutting the weight cut ahead of the bout is a painful process, it sucks the energy out of the body and hers is an aging one. She is almost 30. Her natural body weight is about 55-56kg. Much would depend on how Vinesh copes.

In the recent Grand Prix of Spain, the weight relaxation was 2kg but that won't be the case in Paris.

ANTIM PANGHAL (Women's 53kg):

Photograph: SAI MediaX

The firebrand wrestler from Hisar was first to lock a Paris Olympics quota. She also challenged Vinesh for a trial with her when the protest controversy was at its peak.

Her biggest strength is flexibility, allowing her to wriggle out of her rivals' grip easily. It's difficult to trap her. She has the spark and fire.

However, she has not competed since the Asian Games. A back injury forced her to miss the Asian Championship this year. The lack of mat time and competitive action could prove to be her bane.



ANSHU MALIK (Women's 57kg):

Photograph: SAI MediaX

Anshu's career graph has not really taken off the way it was expected after her exploits on the junior circuit and the smooth transition to senior events. Injuries have troubled her, yet she is one of the best bets in Paris for India.

Quick movement on the mat to go with an aggressive game style is Anshu's biggest strength. She also has the experience of competing at the Olympics. She was not ready for the big stage in Tokyo as a teenager but now has a fair idea what is required in such a highly competitive field.

Her fitness, though, is a worrying aspect as she enters the Olympics with a suspected shoulder injury. She claims it's just a neck spasm but she has not been tested.

NISHA DAHIYA (Women's 68kg):

Photograph: SAI MediaX

Away from the limelight, Nisha Dahiya has quietly made her way into Paris Games. She had shown promise early but injuries has halted her ascent. Reported dead wrongly in 2021, Nisha has managed to surprise quality rivals with her aggressive game style.

She is seasoned and her fearless approach is her biggest strength. Not having the exposure of competing at big events consistently is her weakness apart from losing steam in the fifth-sixth minute of the bout.

She tends to pour out everything in the first four minutes of her bouts and if an up-and-down bout lasts the distance, she gives away points easily. Handling nerves on debut will also be key.

REETIKA HOODA (Women's 76kg):

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Reetika has the capability to surprise her rivals. She is not exactly unknown in the circuit but can prove to be a tough nut to crack even for experienced wrestlers due to her explosive strength.

She has power and technique but has the habit to concede points in the last 30 seconds of the bout. Even if she builds a lead, she can end up losing those points. Probably losing focus in the fag end of bouts is her weakness.