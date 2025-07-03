HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kabaddi player dies of rabies after rescuing puppy

July 03, 2025 13:37 IST

Brijesh Solanki was a buddiing Kabaddi player

IMAGE: Brijesh Solanki was a budding Kabaddi player and a Pro Kabaddi League hopeful. Photograph: BCCI

A 22-year-old state-level kabaddi player, who was bitten by a puppy while he was rescuing it a month ago, has died of rabies in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. He died on June 28.

A video of the victim, Brajesh Solanki, a Pro Kabaddi League hopeful, surfaced, showing him lying in a cot and experiencing a violent rabies attack before his death as people tried to stabilise him.

When Solanki, a resident of Farana village, was bitten by the puppy while rescuing it from a drain, he became negligent and did not get an anti-rabies infection.

 

'He rescued a puppy that fell into a drain. It bit him while he was rescuing the animal. He died on June 28,' Solanki's brother, Sandeep Kumar, told ANI.

'He did not pay attention to it. We had not heard of a rabies case... The illness after the bite was confirmed in Aligarh Hospital after I reported that he was hesitating in drinking water,' Sandeep added.

Sandeep said his brother's condition worsened on June 26 when he experienced breathing difficulties.

'He was practicing on the ground with 20 to 25 people when his condition deteriorated,' he said.

 

SEE: Sandeep Kumar recounts the details of Brijesh's unfortunate demise from rabies. VIDEO: ANI/X

Sandeep alleged that government hospitals refused to admit his brother.

'A private hospital in Aligarh said that either a dog or a monkey must have bitten him. We were asked to immediately rush him to the Aligarh Medical College or Delhi. When we took him to the medical college, they did not admit him and didn't pay attention to our pleads,' he said.

Brijesh's brother Sandeep demanded that one of the family members be provided with a job as Brijesh was the sole breadwinner.

According to reports, his death prompted health authorities to visit Farana village on Monday. As many as 29 residents were vaccinated, and the health department authorities launched a campaign to raise awareness.

SEE: Intent-driven Shubman Gill has eyes on the prize
Legends Applaud Jaiswal's Spark and Gill's Steel
'How will India take 20 wickets?'
Jaiswal continues dream run vs England
'He Took Charge, Sent a Message'

India's Tour Of England 2025

