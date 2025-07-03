Jaiswal continues dream run vs England

IMAGE: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a century and a record on Wednesday but continued his golden run against England. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters/

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fell just 10 runs short of breaking legendary batter Rahul Dravid's record of becoming the fastest to score 2,000 Test runs by an Indian.

During the second Test at Edgbaston, Jaiswal needed 97 runs to reach the milestone in 39 innings, fastest by an Indian, going past Dravid, who took 40 innings for it.

However, he fell to England skipper Ben Stokes, who broke a rock-solid 66-run stand between him and skipper Shubman Gill. Jaiswal was back in the hut for a brilliant 107-ball 87, with 13 fours.

In 21 Tests and 39 innings, Jaiswal has made 1,990 runs at an average of 53.78, with five centuries and 11 fifties, with the best score of 214*. In this series so far, he has 192 runs in three innings and two matches at an average of 64.00, with a century and a fifty each.

In the next innings, Jaiswal has an opportunity to equal Dravid's record. The fastest to 2,000 Test run mark is Australian legend Don Bradman, with 15 matches and 22 innings taken for it.

Among other interesting facts, in England vs India Tests in Birmingham, opener Jaiswal was dismissed for 87 by England captain Ben Stokes. Coincidentally, this is just 2nd time since 1967 when an Indian opener was dismissed for an identical score by a captain when Farokh Engineer was removed by England captain Brian Close.

Jaiswal (87) became the first Indian batter dismissed between (80 to 99) at Birmingham.

Jaiswal has made a 50+ score in every Test he's played against England. He averages 82.18 from 12 innings against the English.

Since 2010, Jaiswal is the 3rd Indian opener to have most 50-plus scores in SENA countries (5) -- Murali Vijay and KL Rahul (both 9 innings of 50-plus scores).

Against England, in 12 Test innings, Jaiswal has 904 runs at an average of 82.21 and a best of 214, with 4 50s and 3 100s.