Home  » Cricket » 'How will India take 20 wickets?'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
July 03, 2025 10:46 IST

Jasprit Bumrah was left out of India's Playing XI for the 2nd Test at Headingley, citing work load management

Former left-arm spinner Monty Panesar believes India's biggest shortcoming is their ineffectiveness to scalp 20 wickets in a Test match, a factor which could hinder them in the second contest against England in Birmingham.

India fell flat in the series opener after England breached a 371-run target at Headingley last week. Despite enjoying the services of the world number one, Jasprit Bumrah, India failed to defend the target as England gunned down their second-highest successful chase without breaking a sweat to race to a 1-0 lead.

 

The beleaguered tourists lined up without their ace bowler in the second contest, Panesar believes India would need to figure out a way to scythe 20 scalps to stand triumphant for the first time in Birmingham.

"I think they will have to rest a little. Not everyone can win a Test match. I think India will have to think that we can win even without Bumrah. And they have never won at Edgbaston. So even if they win, it is a very historic thing," Panesar told ANI.

"India will have to think that, forget the history, playing in a Test match, 20 wickets is the biggest shortcoming of India. India needs 20 wickets. How will they take it? What will they do? What is the strategy? It is up to Shubham Gill," he added.

In Bumrah's absence, Akash Deep was brought in to fill the void as India put in the hard yards to restore parity in the gruelling affair. India fans would have to wait to see how Akash fairs under Edgbaston's conditions after the coin spun in favour of England captain Ben Stokes yet again, who opted to bowl first.

