SEE: 'We definitely want to win this Test and the series'

IMAGE: Subhman Gill remained unbeaten on 114 at stumps on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India Test captain Shubman Gill had, on Tuesday, said that India were eyeing a win in the 2nd Test at Birmingham.

And with that very intent, Gill dazzled at Edgbaston, on Day 1 of the 2nd Test on Wednesday with a blend of caution and aggression and, at stumps, stayed unbeaten on 114 runs (12 x 4)..

BCCI, on Thursday, tweeted a video that had shots of Gill speaking at the pre-match press conference saying: 'We definitely want to win this Test match and the series.'

The video, titled, 'From the podium to the pitch, ft. Shubman Gill', also featured Gill heading to the dressing room after his steely century and then heading to the team hotel amid cheers from Indian fans outside the stadium.

Put in to bat by England skipper Ben Stokes, India got off to a shaky start at 95 for 2 before Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal steadied the innings.

India lost wickets in a cluster post tea but Gill continued to torment England with his flawless approach. He remained unfazed and continued to find gaps to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Gill swept Root behind square to find the boundary rope for a four and then walloped the ball to close out a memorable hundred in Birmingham.

He became the fourth Indian captain to blaze his way to centuries in his first two Tests as India captain after Virat, Vijay Hazare and Sunil Gavaskar.

He also joined batting wizards Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin to conjure hundreds in three consecutive Tests for India against England. He got to the three-digit figures with a control of 96.5 per cent, cementing his supremacy in Birmingham.