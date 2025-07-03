Legends Applaud Jaiswal's Spark and Gill's Steel

India's Young Guns Dominate Opening Day of 2nd Test vs England at Birmingham

IMAGE: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill put on a 56-run partnership on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters/

Indian Test batters Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal earned plaudits, following their swashbuckling exploits on the opening day of the second Test against England in Birmingham.

Jaiswal and Test captain Gill played smartly in the opening session of Day 1. Jaiswal hit with a rollicking 87(107) while Gill continued to dazzle after walloping a swashbuckling century and stayed unbeaten on 114(216) at the end of day's play, propelling India to 310/5 despite a minor collapse after tea.

'@ybj_19 set the tone from ball one. He was positive, fearless and smartly aggressive. @ShubmanGill was cool as ever, calm under pressure, solid in defence and in total control. Classy knocks from both. Well played, boys! India great Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

● SCORECARD

'Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and now Shubman Gill... India is always blessed to have a solid world class batsman at No. 4. Maybe this continue forever. Gill continuing a great tradition,' Kaif wrote on X.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hit his 2nd century in the series, on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Birmingham on Wednesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters/

"I have no doubt in my mind two batters from this young Indian team will take test team forward. YASHASVI JAISWAL & SHUBMAN GILL,' Irfan Pathan wrote.

'Being India's number 4 and Test captain comes with a different pressure altogether. Really good to see it has not affected his batting one bit, in fact it's elevated it. Well played @ShubmanGill #ENGvIND,' former India batter Wasim Jaffer tweeted.

'When responsibility calls, some rise and some soar! @ShubmanGill just became one of the rare few to score consecutive hundreds as Test captain! A calm head, a bold bat and a hunger to lead by example @GraemeSmith49 would be proud of the company!' former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.