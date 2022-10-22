News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Japan forward Masato Kudo dies post brain surgery

Japan forward Masato Kudo dies post brain surgery

October 22, 2022 16:20 IST
tral Coast Mariners player John Hutchinson (R) jumps to kick the ball next to Masato Kudo 

IMAGE: Tegevajaro Miyazaki's Masato Kudo was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the ventricles in the brain. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Former Japan international forward Masato Kudo (32) who also played for Kashiwa Reysol, Vancouver Whitecaps and Brisbane Roar, died following brain surgery, his club Tegevajaro Miyazaki has announced.

Kudo was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the ventricles in the brain and was hospitalised on Oct. 3 after falling ill a day earlier, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Kudo was an important player during Kashiwa Reysol's run to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League in 2013, scoring six times in 12 games in that campaign.

He played for the national team in four matches in 2013 and scored two goals.

"He made a significant impact in the first division. He played for Japan and had a great track record but he stayed humble," third division side Tegevajaro Miyazaki, who Kudo had joined from Roar this year, said in a statement.

"He had a great attitude, caring about teammates, the club and supporters. We are devastated that such a great player has passed away so early,"

Kudo, who also represented Sanfrecce Hiroshima, scored 60 goals in Japan's first division during his career.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
