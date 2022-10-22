News
Lakshya Sen trounced in Denmark Open quarter-finals

Lakshya Sen trounced in Denmark Open quarter-finals

Source: PTI
October 22, 2022 12:07 IST
Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen was outplayed by Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the men's singles quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, in Odense, on Friday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-games defeat to Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the men's singles quarter-finals as the curtain came down on India's campaign in the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, in Odense, on Friday night.

 

The 2021 World Championships bronze medallist lost 17-21, 12-21 to Naraoka, a bronze medallist at the 2018 Youth Olympics, in a lop-sided contest.

The two played each other thrice, the Japanese winning twice. Interestingly, it was Sen who defeated him in the 2018 Youth Olympics semi-finals, their last meeting.

The 21-year-old from Japan proved a difficult customer on Friday with a dominating performance to stay ahead for most part of the contest.

After opening a 5-2 lead, Naraoka raced to 13-9 at one stage. Sen rallied and grabbed a slender 15-14 lead but Naraoka quickly moved ahead to earn the bragging rights.

Things went further downhill for Sen in the second game as Naraoka led 5-1 before swelling it to 11-3 at the interval.

Naraoka continued to dominate the proceedings to move to 13-6. Sen grabbed the next three points but Naraoka bounced back to tske the game and match.

Source: PTI
