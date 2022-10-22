Rohit open to changing playing XI every T20 WC game

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma has indicated he will back his instincts and choose a player ‘on current form and how he is doing’ during India’s T20 World Cup campaign, which commences with a match against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma believes in flexibility in the playing eleven and is not averse to the idea of making one or two changes in every game during India's T20 World Cup campaign, which commences in Melbourne on Sunday.

While India have used 29 cricketers in T20Is over the past year, some by choice and some by design, the captain wants his team to be a mix, where players would be inducted instinctively and also based on available database (match-ups).

"There are times like this time when we don't have much information about how teams have fared at this time of the year. At times, you depend on your instincts and choose the player on current form and how he is doing," said Rohit on Saturday, ahead of their much-anticipated opener against formidable rivals Pakistan.

"But we also study a lot of data. I am open about my playing eleven. I don't mind having one or two changes per game in the playing eleven."

He had no hesitation in admitting that the team hasn’t done well in big ICC tournaments and termed it as a challenge rather than pressure.

"Pressure is constant. I term it as a challenge to win against Pakistan. Also, we haven't won an ICC event for nine years, and with a team like this it is disappointing," he added.