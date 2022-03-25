News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Italy 'destroyed' by failure to qualify for World Cup: Chiellini

Italy 'destroyed' by failure to qualify for World Cup: Chiellini

March 25, 2022 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Midfielder Marco Verratti said North Macedonia's goal in added time was a "real nightmare".

Italy's Domenico Berardi reacts after Italy fail to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday 

IMAGE: Italy's Domenico Berardi reacts after Italy fail to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

European champions Italy were "destroyed and crushed" after missing out on the World Cup finals again following a 1-0 defeat at home by North Macedonia in Thursday's playoff semi-final, defender Giorgio Chiellini said.

 

Italy did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the first time they failed to reach soccer's global showpiece since 1958, and will miss Qatar after Aleksandar Trajkovski's last-gasp strike earned North Macedonia a famous win.

"I am proud of a team that has given everything, it is clear that we are destroyed and crushed, a great void will remain within us," said Chiellini, who replaced Gianluca Mancini in the 90th minute.

"There is a great disappointment, even today we played a good game but we couldn't score. From September to today we have made mistakes and we have paid for them."

Midfielder Marco Verratti said North Macedonia's goal in added time was a "real nightmare".

"This group had a great chance at the World Cup, we came from the unbeaten record, so it is difficult to accept what happened tonight," Verratti said.

"We all know that we have given everything, now surely it is time to ask ourselves some questions."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I need to fill in big boots'
'I need to fill in big boots'
IPL 2022: Kohli & Co. laud Dhoni's legendary captaincy
IPL 2022: Kohli & Co. laud Dhoni's legendary captaincy
'Reports of threat to IPL in Mumbai are baseless'
'Reports of threat to IPL in Mumbai are baseless'
Priyanka Shines At Pre-Oscar Event
Priyanka Shines At Pre-Oscar Event
Metals get their shine back
Metals get their shine back
SEE: Hardik, Rashid, Lockie Practice
SEE: Hardik, Rashid, Lockie Practice
Maruti bets big on Nexa in quest for premium market
Maruti bets big on Nexa in quest for premium market

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

SEE: Sachin 'talk cricket'

SEE: Sachin 'talk cricket'

Fret not, for Moeen is here!

Fret not, for Moeen is here!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances