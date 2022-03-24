News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Reports of threat to IPL in Mumbai are baseless'

'Reports of threat to IPL in Mumbai are baseless'

Source: PTI
March 24, 2022 23:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IPL 2022

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

There is no threat to Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Mumbai, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil stated in the Assembly on Thursday while refuting reports in a section of media.

The T20 cricket extravaganza is set to start from March 26.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai police too had clarified that they had received no intelligence inputs about any terror threat during the tournament.

 

“There was news in a section of the media about a threat to IPL in Mumbai or someone conducting a recce....There is no threat to the IPL in Mumbai. Nobody conducted recce, there is no threat from anyone. And the police department too has made this clear," Walse-Patil said in the Assembly.

Some unverified viral messages on social media had said that 'terrorists' had conducted recce at Hotel Trident, the Wankhede Stadium and along the bus route between these two locations.

Mumbai Police was geared up to ensure full security for the IPL, a police release said earlier in the day.

There have been no intelligence inputs about any terror threat and adequate security arrangements will be made at the two stadiums in the city (Wankhede and Brabourne) where matches will be played as well as at the hotels where players and support staff will be staying, police said.

The matches will take place between March 26 to May 22.

There are at least three days when matches will be held at Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums at the same time, and there will be adequate police deployment to avoid any untoward incident, said a police official.

Prior to the games, police officials have been asked to visit the stadiums as well as the hotels where players are staying, and buses ferrying players would be provided police escort, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja
Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja
Watch out for these TOP 5 bowlers in IPL 2022
Watch out for these TOP 5 bowlers in IPL 2022
Adapting on slowing pitches key to IPL success
Adapting on slowing pitches key to IPL success
ECB under immense pressure to expunge cricket racism
ECB under immense pressure to expunge cricket racism
IPL 2022: Kohli lauds Dhoni's 'legendary' captaincy
IPL 2022: Kohli lauds Dhoni's 'legendary' captaincy
Regular hearing in Vishwanath temple case from Mar 29
Regular hearing in Vishwanath temple case from Mar 29
India's 2022 GDP growth downgraded to 4.6%
India's 2022 GDP growth downgraded to 4.6%

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

MS Dhoni: Gets his timing right one last time

MS Dhoni: Gets his timing right one last time

On your marks, get set..for IPL 2022

On your marks, get set..for IPL 2022

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances