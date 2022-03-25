News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Fret not, for Moeen Ali is here!

Fret not, for Moeen Ali is here!

By Rediff Cricket
March 25, 2022 07:43 IST
Moeen Ali

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Moeen Ali arrives at the CSK team hotel. Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings's star all-rounder Moeen Ali arrived in Mumbai and joined the CSK camp on Thursday.

But the defending champions will miss Moeen for Saturday's IPL 2022 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders as the Englishman will need to complete a three-day quarantine before joining the team.

'Mo Bhai is IN', CSK tweeted to its relieved fans. Moeen was among the four players CSK retained before the IPL players auction -- Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad being the others.

There was a delay in procuring Moeen's visa as a set procedure is followed for players of Pakistan descent.

 

Moeen's grandfather migrated to England from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, but Moeen was born in England and is a frequent visitor to India.

Moeen played 15 games for CSK in IPL 2022, scored 357 runs at an average of 25,50 with a highest score of 58 and a strike rate of 146.37. He took 6 wickets at an economy rate of 6.35.

Rediff Cricket
