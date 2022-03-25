Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

In a surprise decision on Thursday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja two days before CSK's IPL 2022 opner against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Saturday.

'Feeling good, but at the same time I need to fill in big boots,' Jadeja said soon after being appointed skipper in a video CSK released on Thursday..

'Like Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy and we need to carry it forward, so hopefully I will. And I don't need to worry too much because he's here and whatever question I need to ask, I'll definitely go to him.'

'He was my go to person and he still is today, so I'm not worried too much. And thank you for all your wishes and love,' he added.

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK registered a record 121 wins in 204 IPL games.

Thala is still around, guys, so 'Whistle Podu for his chosen successor!