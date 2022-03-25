News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I need to fill in big boots'

'I need to fill in big boots'

By Rediff Cricket
March 25, 2022 07:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter
 

In a surprise decision on Thursday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja two days before CSK's IPL 2022 opner against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Saturday.

CSK

'Feeling good, but at the same time I need to fill in big boots,' Jadeja said soon after being appointed skipper in a video CSK released on Thursday..

'Like Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy and we need to carry it forward, so hopefully I will. And I don't need to worry too much because he's here and whatever question I need to ask, I'll definitely go to him.'

'He was my go to person and he still is today, so I'm not worried too much. And thank you for all your wishes and love,' he added.

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK registered a record 121 wins in 204 IPL games.

Thala is still around, guys, so 'Whistle Podu for his chosen successor!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
MS Dhoni: Gets his timing right one last time
MS Dhoni: Gets his timing right one last time
'Lot of smiles' for Dhoni & Co
'Lot of smiles' for Dhoni & Co
SEE: Dhoni Slams The Bowlers!
SEE: Dhoni Slams The Bowlers!
Anthropologist from UK deported soon after arrival
Anthropologist from UK deported soon after arrival
It was really disturbing, says Kashmiri youth
It was really disturbing, says Kashmiri youth
Upload The Kashmir Files on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP
Upload The Kashmir Files on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP
MP IAS officer gets show-cause notice over tweet row
MP IAS officer gets show-cause notice over tweet row

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

IPL 2022: Kohli & Co. laud Dhoni's legendary captaincy

IPL 2022: Kohli & Co. laud Dhoni's legendary captaincy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances