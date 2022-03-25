Sachin talks cricket to Mumbai Indians

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

How many games did Sachin Tendulkar captain Mumbai Indians in?

51 games between 2008 and 2011, winning 30, losing 21, guys! Mumbai did not win an IPL title during Sachin's stint as skipper.

After Sachin stepped down as captain, MI named Harbhajan Singh skipper for IPL 2012 before Rohit Sharma took over the next year. Mumbai's flurry of IPL titles began in Rohit's tenure as captain.

In a video uploaded on MI's Twitter handle, Tendulkar, who dropped by the Mumbai Indians camp to interact with the team on Thursday. said, 'It's always nice to talk cricket. The more you talk, the more you learn.'

'I am looking forward to interacting with so many youngsters in the team and of course, guys who have been around with MI for a long time. I'm looking forward to it.'

Mumbai Indians won five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) and were the beaten finalists in 2010.