News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » ISSF World: India grab 2 more medals in Cairo

ISSF World: India grab 2 more medals in Cairo

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 24, 2022 19:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian women’s 25m pistol team has won a silver at the @ISSF_Shooting #worldchampionship in Cairo.

IMAGE: The Indian women’s 25m pistol team won a silver at the ISSF Shooting World Championship in Cairo. Photograph: NRAI Twitter

India won two more medals on competition day 11 of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol at the Egypt International Olympic City (EIOC) Shooting Range in Cairo.

On Sunday, the Women's 25m Pistol Team won a silver and the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) team won a bronze, even as India ended their Paris 2024 Olympics quota quest at two from the championship. Their tally now stands at 12 gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)

The Women's 25m Pistol team comprising Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, and Abhidnya Ashok Patil first qualified for the top eight stages with a sixth-place finish in stage one of qualification where they totalled 873. Ukraine topped the stage with 880. They then came second with a combined effort of 443 in stage two with China topping with 444, setting up a gold medal clash with the Indians. The Chinese, however, were too good for the Indians and did not offer them a whiff of a chance in the decider winning it 16-0.

 

In Men's 3P, Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Niraj Kumar topped stage one of qualification with a combined score of 1324. In stage two though, they finished fourth with a total of 873 and were drawn against the USA in a bronze medal shoot-out. They edged that 17-15 in their favour. Norway won gold and France silver.

In the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, which had four Paris quotas up for grabs, India's Vijayveer Sidhu shot 289 in the rapid-fire round for a total of 583 to finish 11th. Peter Florian of Germany took the eighth and final qualifying spot with a score of 584. Former Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar shot 581 in his comeback championship to finish in the 13th spot. Anish, the third Indian in the field was further back in 28th with a score of 575.

Also in the 3P Mixed Team event, the pair of Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished 17th with a score of 873 and Sift Kaur Samra and Swapnil Kusale shot 866 to end in the 31st spot.

The championships started in Cairo, Egypt on October 12 and will go on till October 25.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
Related News: ISSF, Shooting, Cairo
COMMENT
Print this article
Senegal bank on Europe stars to bolster FIFA WC crusade
Senegal bank on Europe stars to bolster FIFA WC crusade
The greats name Kohli everything from alien to beast
The greats name Kohli everything from alien to beast
T20 WC: Felled Australia to take it one game at a time
T20 WC: Felled Australia to take it one game at a time
T20 WC: Rain South Africa's nemesis again with wipeout
T20 WC: Rain South Africa's nemesis again with wipeout
Will KCR's BRS Make Any Impact In National Politics?
Will KCR's BRS Make Any Impact In National Politics?
Muhurat trading: Sensex, Nifty off to robust start
Muhurat trading: Sensex, Nifty off to robust start
Guv waging war on varsities: Vijayan on row over VCs
Guv waging war on varsities: Vijayan on row over VCs

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Mark Wood wants to push the boundaries of speed

Mark Wood wants to push the boundaries of speed

Pandya pays emotional tribute to Kohli

Pandya pays emotional tribute to Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances